Fortnite: Season 6 Week 7 Challenges Have Been Revealed

Week 7 of Fortnite has arrived which can only mean one thing, new challenges.

During Season 6, there have been seven Epic Challenges as well as one Legendary Challenge for the gaming community to complete each week, with the latter only being available for a limited time while the former can be done at the player’s leisure.

Each challenge completed will award XP accordingly. Epics offer 24,000 XP per challenge accomplished, totalling to 160,000 XP up for grabs. There are typically four stages of a Legendary Challenge to complete. Bypassing each one will see gamers rewarded with 35,000 XP, totalling 133,000 XP for full completion.

There are plenty of awards up for grabs this week and players that are curious about challenges will have been waiting for this announcement.

Here is everything you need to know about this week’s challenges for Fortnite...

Season 6 Week 7 Challenges

Here are all of the seven Epic Challenges that Epic Games announced on Thursday 29th April:

Makeshift weapon elimination (1)

Primal weapon elimination (1)

Mechanical weapon elimination (1)

Mark weapons of different rarity (1)

Collect meat or peppers (5)

Consume Foraged items (3)

Hunt Raptors (2)

For the regular and keen Fortnite players, these challenges are almost self-explanatory. But with this new season brings need materials, and you will be able to collect meat by killing wildlife. Weeping Woods and The Spire are probably the best two locations to find Raptors, but there could be others.

Let’s not kid ourselves, you are here to find out what the Legendary Challenge is this week. Wait no longer:

Damage opponents. Amounts: 2,500, 5,000, 7,500, 10,000 and 12,500.

Team Rumble is the ideal mode to get this Legendary Challenge completed as you have as many respawns as you like, meaning more opportunities to inflict damage on unforeseen enemies.

