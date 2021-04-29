Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez has expressed his dismay at the current trend of showbiz boxing.

The history of exhibition bouts dates back to the early 20th century. However, they have become more popular in recent years, thanks to the combined efforts of KSI, Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr.

Hardcore boxing fans can scream and shout about them as much as they want but the fact of the matter remains that they aren't going anywhere anytime soon.

That is, unless Canelo has a say in the matter.

Floyd Mayweather confirmed he will face Logan Paul in an exhibition bout on June 6 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. The Athletic's Mike Coppinger was the first to break the news.

But the pound-for-pound best fighter on the planet isn't too impressed with his former opponent.

"It's not really relevant at all," Canelo said to Graham Bensinger on the In-Depth podcast.

"It’s an exhibition, just for making money. It’s stupid."

Logan's brother Jake Paul beat UFC veteran Ben Askren at the Triller Fight Club event on April 17 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

However, Canelo believes it can only be a matter of time before someone gets seriously injured.

He continued: "They give them boxer’s licences when they’re not a boxer."

"They could get them killed. This is not a soccer game, they could get them killed.

"Why do they give licences to people who have never in their life even thrown a punch?

"If there’s a death, the commission will be responsible.

"Why? Because they issued the licence for the fight."

