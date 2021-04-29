UEFA: Why new maternity cover rule is crucial for women's football

As part of a new model set to come into action next season, UEFA have proposed a plan that will see women's football benefit four-fold in terms of financial support.

A total of €24 million (£20.8m) will be invested in sport across Europe, but the women's game is set to have further changes implemented. As well as the introduction of VAR technology, clubs will be allowed to make changes to their squads to cover maternity leave.

This is a huge step in towards showing that women can still enjoy professional football careers whilst being mothers.

Whilst some of the sport's biggest coaching names, including Emma Hayes and Casey Stoney, have children, the number of players who have started a family is surprisingly low.

In 2017, a FIFPRO study revealed that only 1% of Women's Super League players were mothers. This is a huge difference to the stories of Premier League becoming fathers that appear to be in the media every month. Just this month, Leicester's James Maddison announced that he and his partner are expecting a baby boy.

Similarly, Phil Foden confirmed he will be welcoming his second child into the world with his childhood sweetheart.

But on the flip side, their female counterparts often have to wait until retirement from their playing career before they start a family. Siobhan Chamberlain took time away from the game during her recent pregnancy, but later announced her retirement from the game.

There are more mothers still in action across the pond compared to in England. Alex Morgan is arguably the biggest name in the sport who has recently given birth and is still playing at the highest level. However, that doesn't mean the Americans don't also encounter problems.

Jessica McDonald opened up on her struggles when trying to strike the right balance between caring for her son and focusing on her career. She admitted that on days where she couldn't find or afford childcare, he would be sat on the sideline in his pram during training sessions.

"I've had plenty of coaches who weren't parents, which made it even more difficult for me, so there were times when I had a bad training session or a bad game, just like any normal player would have, and sometimes I get it thrown at me that my kid is the distraction," she said.

The stigma having a child whilst being a professional footballer is extremely unhealthy for the women in the game. With even the biggest clubs unable to provide daycare or creche facilities, it's no surprise that many feel as though they simply can't become a mother whilst still playing.

With UEFA acknowledging that for those who are mothers, juggling parenthood and football is made a lot harder without access to the help and support. By making it easy for players on maternity leave to take time away from football and equally for the club to fill their absence, they are making a small step towards a much bigger picture within women's sport.

