Ah, the Europa League.

Europe's secondary tournament might not boast the Champions League's charm, but make no mistake that it can offer plenty of entertainment - and several Premier League clubs can vouch for that.

Besides, it can offer a chance for clubs in the English top-flight that wouldn't otherwise play in Europe to get their shot, while every team in the 'top six' has appeared in the competition over the last decade too.

Premier League clubs in the Europa League

As such, here at GIVEMESPORT, we've decided to draw up the perfect Europa League quiz for fans of the Premier League as English clubs once again thrive on the continent.

To achieve this, we've taken 20 obscure Premier League players to see if you can recognise them during an appearance in the Europa League. Sounds simple enough, right?

Man United vs Roma | Villarreal vs Arsenal Europa League Preview (Football Terrace)

Well, just to clarify, the player must have appeared at least once in the Premier League to qualify, but the English club doesn't necessarily have to been playing in the top-flight during their Europa League adventure.

Besides, as Wigan Athletic and Birmingham City fans will know all-too-well, you can absolutely play in the Europa League as a Championship club.

Oh, and we're only talking about the Europa League since its 2009/10 rebranding from the UEFA Cup. Got it?

Scoring system

So, without further ado, check out how we're marking the quiz down below and then get stuck into the 20 questions to see how well you know your Premier League players in the Europa League:

0-4 correct: Hull and Burnley - dumped out in the qualifiers

5-9 correct: Birmingham and Wigan - out in the groups

10-14 correct: Arsenal and Spurs - knockout round exit

15-19 correct: Roy Hodgson's Fulham - runners-up medal

20 correct: Jose Mourinho's Man Utd - ticket to the Champions League

Quiz: Obscure Premier League players in the Europa League



1 of 20 Who is this Liverpool player on Europa League duties? Jonjo Shelvey Sebastián Coates Jay Spearing Craig Bellamy

