Sheffield Wednesday news: Barry Bannan reveals clear stance on his Owls future

With the 2020/21 campaign reaching a crescendo, the outcome of Sheffield Wednesday's clash with Nottingham Forest could determine whether they play Championship or League One football next season.

Whilst a defeat will end any hopes of avoiding relegation, the Owls know that they could potentially take control of their own fate by bettering Derby County's result this weekend as Wayne Rooney's side face a tough match-up with Swansea City.

If Wednesday are to pick up all three points in their showdown with Forest, they may need to look to Barry Bannan for inspiration during this particular fixture.

One of the club's only shining lights in what has otherwise been a season to forget, the midfielder has produced a number of promising displays for the club since Darren Moore was appointed as manager in March.

Particularly impressive during their 5-0 triumph over Cardiff City earlier this month, Bannan recorded a WhoScored match rating of 8.56 as he provided one assist and completed 83.3% of his passes.

Whereas a host of Wednesday players are set to be out-of-contract this summer, the 31-year-old signed a new deal in February which will keep him at the club until 2023.

Making reference to his future, Bannan has revealed that there is no get-out clause in his contract which will allow him to leave the club if they end up in the third-tier next season and that he is determined to honour the terms of his agreement.

Speaking to The Star about whether relegation would essentially void his deal, the midfielder said: "No.

"My goal is to keep the team in the league and stay for the two years.

"If we get relegated then it'll be down to the club to decide how they're going to deal with things next season.

"But I've signed for two years, and I want to honour those two years.

"Whatever happens, happens, but my main goal is to win the next two games and keep the team in the Championship - then to still be here and leading the team in the Championship in hopefully a better season that this."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This is unquestionably good news for the Owls as they may have found it difficult to replace Bannan this summer if there was a clause in his contract which allowed him to part ways with the club due to relegation to the third-tier.

Having played 289 games at Championship level during his career, the midfielder will be hoping to use his vast amount of experience in this division to his advantage this weekend by guiding Wednesday to a vital victory over Forest.

When you consider that he has already been directly involved in seven league goals this season, it wouldn't be at all surprising if he adds to this particular tally this weekend.

If he cannot prevent his side from dropping down to League One next month, Bannan may end up playing a key role in helping the Owls rebuild after what has been a tough period for the club.

