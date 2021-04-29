Derby County news: Wayne Rooney makes frank Rams claim ahead of crucial Swansea clash

Derby County will be looking to edge closer to securing safety in the Championship this weekend when they head to Wales to face Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium.

Currently on a woeful run of form in the second-tier which has resulted in them suffering five league defeats in a row, the Rams have been rather fortunate that fellow strugglers Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday have failed to capitalise on their poor performances.

Given that they hold a four point advantage over the Owls, a victory on Saturday would relegate Darren Moore's side whilst it would also put a great deal of pressure on the Millers who still have one game in hand over Derby.

However, when you consider that the Rams have failed to win a game away from home since their clash with Wycombe Wanderers in February, they may experience yet another forgettable afternoon against Swansea if they are not at their very best.

Making reference to the club's situation in the Championship, Derby manager Wayne Rooney has insisted that his players know exactly what is required to overcome their recent blip and has backed his side to deliver the goods this weekend.

Speaking to RamsTV ahead of Saturday's showdown, the 35-year-old said: "It is a pressurised situation in terms of we are trying to stay in the league.

"We are not in good form in terms of results and we have got two games left to try and turn it around.

"We know what we have to do.

"There is a lot of pressure on the teams chasing us as well, they have to pick up the points so our focus is solely on our game on Saturday."

Rooney later added: "We know if we play our game against them [Swansea] then they will struggle to deal with us.

"So it's my job now.

"Of course confidence is low amongst the players so it's my job to lift them."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whilst Derby have beaten Swansea already this season at Pride Park, it is clear that they are currently struggling in terms of their confidence and thus there is no guarantee that they will be able to seal a league double on Saturday.

Considering that the Jacks have already guaranteed a place in the play-offs, manager Steve Cooper could perhaps decide to give some of his key players a rest ahead of next month's knock-out competition.

However, regardless of what side Swansea decide to field, Derby must take the game to them as a passive display at the Liberty Stadium may result in yet another defeat.

With their fate in their own hands, the last thing the Rams will want to do is give Wednesday and Rotherham the opportunity to close the gap to them in the league standings by slipping up again this weekend.

