Spurs next manager: Harry Kane transfer situation in club's mind amid Southgate chase

Gareth Southgate's strong relationship with Harry Kane is a major factor as to why he's under consideration for the Tottenham Hotspur job, according to Dean Jones.

What is the current situation regarding Southgate?

The England manager does have a contract that runs until after the 2022 World Cup though, obviously, the European Championship campaign ahead could have an impact on his future.

Indeed, the 50-year-old is believed to be under consideration by those at Spurs as a potential replacement for Jose Mourinho though he has previously suggested that a return to club management isn't in his mind given the size of the job he has at the moment.

Why is it so important to keep Kane happy?

Few will need reminding just how important Kane is to Spurs' cause.

Enjoying a wonderful individual campaign that sees him top both the goals and assists charts in Premier League competition, The Athletic recently revealed that Kane was keen to leave the club in pursuit of glory, so appeasing him would certainly make sense.

Interestingly enough, the print edition of The Sunday Sun (page 68) recently claimed that Spurs chairman Danel Levy was also looking to appease the club's supporters by moving for Brendan Rodgers, so it would appear as if he's got a lot of work to do to keep everybody happy.

What did Jones say?

Speaking on the latest episode of the Touchline Talk Podcast, Jones revealed that Southgate's bond with Kane could be a major reason why Spurs are casting keen eyes over his situation with the national team.

"There's Gareth Southgate in the equation and the reason for that is that they want keep Harry Kane happy and one way you keep Harry Kane happy is to bring in a guy that gets on really well with him," he said from the 2:36 mark onwards.

"Southgate and Kane have a great relationship and it's thought that is a prime reason why Southgate will be considered for the Tottenham job."

How has Kane performed under Southgate?

Spurs' star man was handed the England captaincy by Southgate in 2017 and has largely performed well for him, winning the Golden Boot at the 2018 World Cup.

Indeed, he's scored thirty goals under his watch at international level and registered a further eleven assists. Largely, he's performed a similar role for England as he does for Spurs of late, dropping deep to allow the pace of players such as Raheem Sterling, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford to break beyond the defensive line, so perhaps Southghate's potential appointment at Spurs wouldn't be too much of a departure from what he's doing now.

