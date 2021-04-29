The UFC is finalizing a welterweight bout between Matthew Semelsberger and Khaos Williams for UFC Fight Night on June 19.

"Khaos the Ox Fighter" Williams is coming off a loss to viral sensation Michel Pereira while Semelsberger enters the fight having knocked out Jason Witt at just 0:16 seconds of the first round at UFC Fight Night 187.

A source close to the situation confirmed the news to GIVEMESPORT but requested anonymity as the promotion has yet to make an official announcement. MMA Junkie were the first to report the news.

Knowing that he can stand and bang with basically anybody, Williams has become known as one of the best mean-muggers in MMA.

Williams (11-2) made his sophomore outing for the promotion at UFC Fight Night 182 in November 2020, where he knocked out Abdul Razak Alhassan in the first round.

Before that, he flattened former Legacy FC champion Alex Morono.

Meanwhile, Semelsberger (8-2) is unbeaten in both of his octagon appearances to date.

After he defeated Carlton Minus via unanimous decision (30–26, 30–27, 29–28) in his UFC debut, Semelsberger, aka "Semi the Jedi" finished Witt by strikes in his sophomore promotional outing.

Entering the fight, Semelsberger is riding a five-fight winning streak heading into the June event. As for Williams, he's 3-1 in his most recent four fights but came up short against Pereira at UFC Fight Night 183.

Chan Sung Jung and Dan Ige will meet in the main event of UFC Fight Night 190 on June 19.

