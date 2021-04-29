Some football fans believe Lionel Messi cannot be labelled the greatest player of all time due to the fact that he's never won the World Cup.

It's an argument the majority disagree with, especially given how the Argentine has lit up the Champions League throughout his career with Barcelona.

What makes the point about Messi's World Cup 'struggles' even less valid is the fact that he has performed well at the tournament.

In 2014, he helped Argentina reach the final, winning the coveted Golden Ball award in the process.

Four years later out in Russia, Messi scored one of the greatest goals in the history of the World Cup.

Argentina had to beat Nigeria in their final group game to progress to the last-16 and the country's talisman took the game by the scruff of the neck in the first half.

The 33-year-old latched on to a lofted through ball by Ever Banega, displaying some of the most outrageous close control ever seen on a football pitch before firing the ball into the net with his weaker right foot.

It was pure genius and slow-motion footage of Messi's memorable goal against Nigeria is without question one of the best football-related videos on the internet.

Think we're getting carried away? Well, check it out for yourself below...

Video

The phrase 'when football becomes art' perfectly describes the footage above.

To control the ball on the thigh and then with the foot that well at full speed is virtually alien-like and the slow-motion aspect of the video highlights the absurdity of it perfectly.

After bringing the ball under his spell, Messi knocked it into his own path with a perfectly-weighted touch, giving him the room to unleash an unstoppable strike from his 'weaker' right foot.

Argentina eventually went on to win the game against Nigeria 2-1 thanks to a late goal from former Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo.

In the last-16, the South American nation were beaten 4-3 by France, ending Messi's hopes of getting his hands on the Jules Rimet trophy.

There's always 2022, Leo...

(Credit: The Football Terrace)

