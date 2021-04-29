Sheffield Wednesday news: Darren Moore delivers defiant message ahead of Forest clash

Sheffield Wednesday's fate in the Championship could be sealed this weekend if they fail to pick up a positive result in their clash with Nottingham Forest.

Currently four points adrift of safety, the Owls know that they will be relegated if they fail to better Derby County's result.

A tumultuous campaign to date has seen Wednesday make several managerial changes as Garry Monk and Tony Pulis were both sacked by the club before they decided to appoint Darren Moore as their manager in March.

Although performances under the guidance of their new boss have improved in recent weeks, a continuation of their woeful away form in the second-tier has hindered Wednesday's progress.

Set to host Forest at Hillsborough on Saturday, the Owls will be hoping to use their impressive home victories over Blackburn Rovers and Cardiff City as a benchmark.

Whilst Moore will be forced to watch on from afar as he continues to recover from pneumonia, he has delivered a defiant message ahead of his side's clash with the Reds.

Making reference to the Owls' current situation, the 47-year-old has admitted that his side will need to focus solely on their game this weekend instead of being distracted by Derby's showdown with Swansea as it will give them a better chance of delivering a positive performance.

Speaking to the club's official website ahead of Wednesday's match-up with Forest, Moore said: "We are not looking at two games, just Saturday as we have to see these games as isolated situations.

"There is nothing we can do about what happens anywhere else, we have to maintain focus on Nottingham Forest and what this game entails.

"We know the parameters and the players will continue to go out there and look to deliver that elite performance required."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Moore's approach to this particular fixture is sensible as Wednesday cannot afford to be pre-occupied by matters that are out of their control.

Given that they are set to play before Derby this weekend, the Owls could put Wayne Rooney's side under a great deal of pressure by picking up all three points at Hillsborough.

When you consider that Wednesday and Forest have only managed to score a combined total of 73 goals in the Championship this season despite the fact that they have both played 44 games in this division, it may turn out to be a tight affair on Saturday.

However, if Josh Windass is able to add to the 16 direct goal contributions that he has provided for Wednesday during the current campaign in this showdown, he may be able to inspire his side to a vital victory which could keep their hopes of avoiding relegation alive.

