The less said about Joe Hart in 2016, the better.

It was the year that the former Manchester City goalkeeper's career sadly entered a period of terminal decline.

After a lacklustre finish to the 2015/16 season with his club, the shot-stopper had an absolute nightmare at Euro 2016 with England.

Hart was guilty of a mistake in the 2-1 group stage victory over Wales and then committed an awful error in the infamous defeat to Iceland in the last-16.

Then at the start of the 2016/17 season, Hart lost his place in City's starting XI after Pep Guardiola arrived as manager and opted to make new signing Claudio Bravo his number one.

Yeah, the year of 2016 was not kind to Hart...

In March of that year, the Englishman was involved an incident that pretty much summed up his fortunes across that 12-month period.

Hart played for City in a 3-0 loss to Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool at Anfield, with Roberto Firmino grabbing the third and final goal for the hosts in the 57th-minute of proceedings.

Straight after scoring, the Brazilian ran into the net, picked up the ball and put it underneath his shirt to pay tribute to his new child.

Hart wasn't having any of it and charged over to the Liverpool players in an attempt to retrieve the ball.

But just like the rest of his 2016, the 34-year-old had a bit of a mare, with Firmino moving the ball to the back of his shirt and bamboozling Hart in the process.

Oh Joe...

Video

Okay, it was a bit cruel from Firmino, but there's no denying that his actions are still hilarious to this very day.

Hart had no clue where the ball was, with the Liverpool man eventually solving the riddle by reaching to the back of his shirt and revealing it to the City goalkeeper.

Firmino's celebration that night in 2016 will live long in the memory and it's a shame we don't often see the Brazilian enjoying his goals these days...

(Credit: The Football Terrace)

