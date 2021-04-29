Harry Kane future: England star's thoughts on Tottenham board revealed

Harry Kane is determined to leave Tottenham Hotspur for a Premier League club this summer, according to Football Insider.

What's the story?

Both this publication and The Athletic have claimed the 27-year-old wants to leave the club in pursuit of glory, with Spurs looking likely to miss out on Champions League football once again.

The Football Terrace: Harry Kane is OVERRATED!

This report claims Kane has been left unimpressed with the ambition of the Spurs board and is eager to not only win major trophies but to beat Alan Shearer's Premier League goal record, hence why he wants to remain in England.

Has he spoken to Daniel Levy before?

Dean Jones of the Touchline Talk Podcast suggested in March that the Spurs chairman has talked to the England captain about his future before and urged him to give his all to the club for this season at least.

Earlier this month, 90min revealed that Levy had moved to assure his star player that things will improve at Tottenham after a difficult time of things for the club since reaching the 2019 Champions League final.

Is Levy under pressure?

To an extent.

There have been fans gathering outside of the stadium to call for him to leave the club though Jack Pitt-Brooke recently revealed that there was no prospect of that and that Levy could even stay were Spurs to end up with new ownership.

Could anyone afford Kane?

That does look seriously unlikely at this stage.

The Daily Mail claimed in February that Spurs had slapped a £150m valuation on the 27-year-old and, given the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, it's hard to see anyone being able to pay that sort of money.

Indeed, speaking on talkSPORT in February, former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan alluded to that idea.

“I don’t know where Tottenham go with Harry Kane, because the marketplace right now for Harry Kane to go for anything vaguely resembling what Tottenham might want for hm," he said.

“Tottenham would want £150million for him, but who right now is going to pay that?

“Real Madrid aren’t going to pay it, Barcelona certainly aren’t going to pay it – who is going to pay this dough?

1 of 15 How many league titles have Tottenham won? 2 3 4 1

“So where’s he going to go, unless it’s on a free at the end of his contract?"

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, meanwhile, recently said not even his club could afford a big move for a striker this summer.

“Listen, with these prices we are not going to sign any striker – we cannot afford it, it’s impossible," he said via The Guardian.

"That’s not going to happen, no. All the clubs struggle financially and we are not an exception. We have Gabriel [Jesus] and Ferran [Torres] who played incredible in this position this season."

News Now - Sport News