Watford transfer news: Hornets eyeing up move for 17-goal forward ahead of top-flight return

Watford will be looking to end the current campaign on a positive note when they face Brentford and Swansea City in the Championship next month.

A run of nine wins in 11 games culminated in the Hornets sealing automatic promotion to the Premier League last weekend.

Whilst it would take a minor miracle for Watford to clinch the second-tier title due to the fact that Norwich only need to win one of their last two fixtures, Xisco Munoz's side could secure a record points-tally at this level by picking up at least two points in their upcoming clashes.

Despite the fact that the upcoming transfer window isn't set to open until after the 2020/21 campaign ends, the Hornets are already being linked with a forward ahead of their Premier League return.

According to The Athletic, Watford are reportedly eyeing up a potential swoop for Chelsea forward Ike Ugbo who is also attracting interest from Genk, AS Monaco and Eintracht Frankfurt.

Valued at £2.25m on Transfermarkt, the 22-year-old is currently on loan at Cercle Brugge and has enjoyed a fruitful campaign with the Belgian side.

During the 34 games that he has played for Yves Vanderhaeghe's side in all competitions, Ugbo has managed to find the back of the net on 17 occasions.

Whilst Cercle Brugge do have an option to buy the Chelsea man for a fee thought to be in the region of £5m, it is understood that the forward wants to move elsewhere.

Discussions between Ugbo and Watford over a potential switch began earlier this month and another meeting between the two parties is set to occur in the coming weeks.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This may turn out to be somewhat of a masterstroke by the Hornets as Ugbo has made considerable strides in terms of his development this season and thus could potentially hit the ground running during the upcoming campaign for Munoz's side.

Currently averaging an impressive WhoScored match rating of 6.85 in the Jupiler Pro League, the forward may now be ready to make the step up to the Premier League after being loaned out by Chelsea on numerous occasions.

However, with Tammy Abraham, Timo Werner and Olivier Groud providing stiff competition for a starting role at Stamford Bridge, a move to Watford could give Ugbo a better opportunity to play first-team football in the top-flight.

The forward's arrival at Vicarage Road may also force the likes of Joao Pedro and Andre Gray to improve their consistency in-front of goal which could have a positive impact on the Hornets' fortunes next season.

