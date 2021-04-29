Crystal Palace transfer news: Eagles in the mix to land £30m Championship star

Crystal Palace are reportedly interested in bringing Norwich City full-back Max Aarons to Selhurst Park this summer.

What's the latest news involving Max Aarons?

90min has reported that Palace have asked to be kept informed on Canaries defender Aarons, who is apparently valued at £30m.

The full back, who was previously wanted by Barcelona, has played a vital role in Daniel Farke's side this season and has actually played more minutes than any other Norwich player, according to WhoScored.

His strong performances at Carrow Road have attracted interest from Palace and other top Premier League sides.

How has he performed this season?

Operating on the right side of defence, Aarons has proven to be a real threat going forward.

As per WhoScored, Aarons has provided an average of 1.3 key passes and 1.3 completed dribbles per game. The full-back has also managed to draw an average of 1.5 fouls per fixture for his side.

Despite predominantly playing on the front foot, Aarons has contributed defensively as well by recording an average of 1.8 clearances per game.

In total, Aarons has earned a WhoScored rating of 6.92 in the Championship, which is the sixth-highest in the squad out of the players who feature regularly for Norwich.

Are Palace likely to land Aarons?

Bearing in mind the other teams who are interested in Aarons, Palace may find it difficult to land the youngster's signature.

As per 90min's report, Arsenal are looking at the Canaries man as a potential replacement for their long-term right-back option Hector Bellerin.

Other top Premier League sides such as Manchester City, Everton, West Ham, Leicester City, and Newcastle United have all reportedly asked to be kept informed about the England U21 international.

With this stiff competition, Palace may be brushed aside in the stampede to secure Aaron's services.

Do Palace actually need another right-back?

This summer, three of Palace's right-back options are out of contract, according to Transfermarkt. This includes Nathaniel Clyne, Joel Ward and Martin Kelly.

If all three of these players depart in the summer, they will be left with only 20-year-old Nathan Ferguson to feature in the role.

Palace signed Ferguson from West Brom last summer on a free transfer and he featured on 21 occasions for the Baggies in the Championship. However, he has struggled with a severe hamstring injury, and is yet to feature for them.

With all this in mind, it would appear Palace do need a new option on the right of their defence - but there is still the potential for Clyne, Ward and Kelly to be handed new deals.

