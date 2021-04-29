Manchester City: Phil Foden 'more important than Kevin De Bruyne'

Former Citizens defender Joleon Lescott has claimed Phil Foden is a more important player for Manchester City than Kevin De Bruyne.

What has been said about Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne?

Speaking to BT Sport ahead of City's Champions League semi-final clash with Paris Saint-Germain, Lescott revealed who he thinks is more important to the Manchester club.

"I would argue that Phil is the most important player in the team,' Lescott said in BT Sport's pre-game build-up, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

"In the club, you would say Kevin De Bruyne, he has got the contract to suggest that, but on current form and impact in games, Phil Foden for me is the most important player.

"He contributes so much to the team going forward, his energy, he leads the line with work-rate off the ball and his quality in possession is second to none."

Did Phil Foden play well against PSG?

The 20-year-old certainly put his best foot forward on Wednesday evening and demonstrated how he's capable of rubbing shoulders with some of Europe's elite.

For his performance against PSG, the academy graduate earned a WhoScored rating of 7.7, which was the second-highest behind goalscorer Riyad Mahrez.

That night, Foden excelled on the left wing and unleashed three shots on goal, completed three dribbles, and maintained a pass completion rate of 95%, as per WhoScored.

Additionally, Foden was fouled by Idrissa Gueye in the lead-up to Mahrez's free-kick that provided City with the winning goal in Paris.

What has his form been like this season?

This campaign has arguably been Foden's best season in a City shirt, as he's been trusted with further responsibilities in the first team.

Foden has been deployed in a variety of different roles and has also made an impact off the bench.

On WhoScored, the England international has the eighth-highest Premier League performance rating in the City squad, with a score of 7.12.

Moreover, he's been a real threat for City in the Premier League this season, as he's provided 12 goal contributions across 25 appearances.

The Citizen midfielder has seemingly grown in confidence as the campaign has progressed. In his last three outings in the English top-flight, Foden has converted in each game and was named the Man of the Match by WhoScored on two of those occasions.

Has he outshined Kevin De Bruyne?

In terms of statistics and what he's brought to the team, unfortunately not.

Without a doubt, Foden has an extremely bright future and could potentially become a legend of the club if he continues to fulfil his potential.

However, De Bruyne has been in a league of his own. The Belgian international is so important to City's style of play and has recorded an incredible 24 goal contributions across all competitions this season.

It's also important to note that he's missed nine games through injury this season, so this figure could be far higher if he'd stayed fit.

Foden is a player with unbelievable ability and has a huge future in the game, but he can't stand side by side with De Bruyne just yet.

