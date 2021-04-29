Joe Edwards makes big Nuno claim after recent report on Jorge Mendes

Jorge Mendes has offered Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo to Tottenham, and has already proposed his replacement at Molineux, according to The Sun.

What's the latest news involving Nuno Espirito Santo?

Nuno has been linked with the manager's position at Spurs recently after Jose Mourinho was sacked last week.

Now, Mendes has reportedly reached out to the north London club to offer Nuno's services, and has identified one of his other clients, Bruno Lage, as a potential candidate to take over as Wolves manager next season.

However, the Express and Star's Wolves correspondent Joe Edwards has rubbished these rumours by tweeting: "Told there's nothing at all in the Sun report saying Wolves boss Nuno has been offered to Tottenham."

Does that definitely mean he's staying?

Not necessarily.

Whilst Edwards' tweet suggests that Nuno joining Spurs is not on the cards at the moment, it does not clarify whether he will remain at Wolves or not.

Wolves have suffered a dip in results this term, and currently lie 12th in the table. They were thrashed 4-0 by Burnley on the weekend, indicating that Nuno and the team are going through a tough period, and all is not quite right at the club.

Who is Bruno Lage?

Lage has spent most of his coaching career in his homeland of Portugal, and his most recent job was at Benfica.

Having become the first-team manager in January 2019, he won the Portuguese league title later that season, and led the side to second place the following year as they were pipped to the championship by Porto.

He left his role their last summer, and has been out of work ever since.

Would he be a suitable replacement for Nuno?

Lage does have previous experience of working in the UK, as he was Carlos Carvahal's assistant at Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea between 2015 and 2018. Therefore, he would not be a complete novice when it comes to coaching on these shores.

He has never held the top job at a club in England, though, meaning that appointing him could be a risk for Wolves.

Following in Nuno's footsteps is also an unenviable task, as he led Wolves to promotion and then back-to-back top seven finishes in the Premier League.

Yet this season, things have gone stale for Wolves, and they appear to be finding it difficult to get out of their slump. Perhaps a fresh face on the training ground could spark the players back into life.

Lage has won silverware in Portugal to prove his credentials, and it could be the perfect timing for him to show that he can succeed in the Premier League as well.

