PSG vs Man City: How Pep Guardiola's side pressed their way to victory in the Champions League

A video has highlighted perfectly how Manchester City were able to edge past PSG 2-1 in Paris in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final clash on Wednesday.

How did the game play out?

PSG made an impressive start, and deservedly took the lead after 15 minutes through a Marquinhos header from Angel Di Maria's corner. The hosts continued to have the upper hand in the contest for the remainder of the half, and went close to doubling their lead when Leandro Paredes headed just wide from another set-piece.

However, City responded brilliantly after the break, and started to assert their dominance in the second half. Kevin De Bruyne levelled matters when his cross avoided everyone and curled into the far corner, before Riyad Mahrez struck a free-kick home to complete the turnaround.

The night went from bad to worse for PSG when Idrissa Gueye was sent off late on for an ugly lunge on Ilkay Gundogan.

Did City deserve to win?

It seemed that City were in for a long night when they went behind early on. PSG had much the better of the first half, registering nine shots to City's four.

The second half was a different story, though. City took charge from the outset, and ended the game with 11 shots, while PSG only had one shot in the final 45 minutes.

Upon reflection, City were good value for their win, and may feel that they could have scored another, especially with PSG reduced to 10 men for the last 13 minutes when Gueye was given his marching orders.

What was the main factor in their victory?

Pressing.

City did not give PSG a moment's rest in the match, and it began to show in the second half. In the early stages of the game, the hosts were able to cope, with Neymar and Di Maria working their way out of tricky situations, but the longer the match went on, the more mistakes City forced from their opponents.

Take a look at the video below to see exactly how City managed to overwhelm PSG...

Have City booked their place in the final?

Not yet.

City have undoubtedly put themselves in a strong position, with PSG knowing that they will need to score at least twice at the Etihad to have a chance of qualifying.

They are capable of doing just that, though. Earlier this month, Mauricio Pochettino's men hit three past Bayern Munich away from home, and their counter-attacking style may benefit them when they travel to Manchester next week.

It could be argued that City have one foot in the final, but they are not home and dry yet by any means.

