Rangers transfer news: Club could lose Ianis Hagi

Rangers aren't willing to pay big money this summer but could raise funds by selling Ianis Hagi, according to The Scottish Sun.

What's the story?

Hagi has been linked with moves to the likes of Sevilla and Lazio after a successful time of things at Ibrox. Indeed, in the 55 games he's played for the Glasgow giants, the 22-year-old has scored ten times and registered a further fourteen assists, playing a key role in their title-winning campaign.

Cristian Bivolaru - chief executive of the club Hagi's father owns (Viitorul Constanta) is quoted within the report as saying: “I don’t think the interest of Sevilla for Ianis is new. It was talked about before he went to Rangers."

What is Hagi's contractual status?

Should any interest formalise into a genuine bid, Rangers would be in a strong position to negotiate.

Under contract until the summer of 2024, Hagi is currently valued at £5.4m by Transfermarkt.

How well has Hagi played?

Having scored six times and provided nine assists this season, the Romanian has certainly been in good form.

His 1.9 shots per game average (via WhoScored) is the fourth-highest in their squad while his 1.1 key passes over the same period sees him rank fifth.

Should Rangers sell?

Given the report suggests the Scottish champions aren't willing to spend a huge amount of money this summer, Hagi does look like the club's most sellable asset without having too much of an impact on their squad.

Clearly, in an ideal world, Steven Gerrard would be able to keep such a talented player but he has only started 20 times in the league this season, as opposed to someone like Ryan Kent, who has started 32 times.

In order to raise money, it's hard to suggest Hagi would big of a loss as Kent or Alfredo Morelos, the club's top goalscorer in European history.

1 of 15 How many league titles have Rangers won? 55 54 56 52

What has Gerrard said about Hagi?

As quoted by the Scottish Sun in January, Gerrard waxed lyrical about his player but did hint there was still work to be done to coax the best out of him.

“He’s someone you have to drag off the training ground," he said.

“Ianis is always in the analyst department too. He’s never out of the gym, so he’s an absolute dream to work with, very low maintenance.

“We’re delighted with how he is developing and progressing and we’re happy to have him.

“But Ianis is one we are supporting and trying to push in all different kinds of areas, to keep him evolving and growing.

“We still think there is more to come from him, and that’s the exciting part.

News Now - Sport News