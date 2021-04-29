Celtic latest news: More worrying lines emerge ahead of big summer

The number of players who are considered good enough to play Champions League football and are happy at Celtic is wearing thin, according to The Athletic.

Why?

Way back in August, former manager Neil Lennon admitted a number of players wanted to leave the club even before they embarked on a miserable defence of their Scottish Premiership title.

“There are some players who may want to leave and have made inroads into that in the last six months or so,” he said.

“If they are making waves to leave the club they are obviously not committed. I have just put this out there because it has been bugging me for a long, long time. If they don’t want to be here we have to do something.”

Indeed, with the club's fortunes only getting worse from there and a huge amount of uncertainty in regards to the managerial position, it does not look like a happy camp at the moment.

Who wants to go?

While the report doesn't name names, they do reveal that there is another player who is 'usually included in the list of wantaway usual suspects that is also disillusioned'.

Football Insider claimed earlier this month that star striker Odsonne Edouard had told the club he wanted to leave regardless of whether Eddie Howe came in or not, while The Times revealed last summer that Kristoffer Ajer - recently linked with Newcastle United - wanted to go too.

Following up on The Mail On Sunday's story, The Athletic also report that Ryan Christie is able to talk to clubs this summer given he is out of contract in January 2022, while Lennon did also suggest that Callum McGregor had his head turned following interest from Leicester City, albeit that was back in 2019.

Who could come in?

Despite the absence of a manager at the moment, GIVEMESPORT understand the likes of Rochdale's Kwadwo Baah, Peterborough's Siriki Dembele and Motherwell's Declan Gallagher have all been eyed as they come towards the end of their contracts.

What is the latest on the managerial front?

The print edition of The Sunday (page 59) revealed that Celtic could be priced out of bringing Howe - who has become less committal to their project after agents revealed he could be in line for a Premier League job - should Bournemouth get promoted.

In that event, the backroom staff Howe would want to bring with him would become more expensive, meaning he and his potential team could cost too much money

