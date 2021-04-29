The first leg of Manchester United's Europa League semi-final against Roma on Thursday evening got off to a cracking start.

Just nine minutes into the match at Old Trafford, star man Bruno Fernandes finished off an outstanding team move to put the Red Devils 1-0 up.

An impressive run from Paul Pogba kickstarted the move, with the Frenchman then finding Edinson Cavani on the edge of the box.

The Uruguayan striker then threaded the ball through to Fernandes in the box and the silky playmaker produced an outstanding chipped finish.

But a few minutes after the Portuguese's effort, Roma were level from the penalty spot after Pogba was harshly adjudged to have handled the ball.

The Frenchman attempted to block a cross from Rick Karsdorp by sliding across the turf, with the ball then clipping his arm as a result.

Lorenzo Pellegrini converted from 12 yards to equalise for the Italian outfit and you can check out the controversial incident in question below.

Was it handball by Pogba? In the good ol' days, absolutely not. But in these modern times, it seems arms simply cannot be allowed to the touch the ball in any respect.

After a very eventful first 15 minutes, the game died down a tad - until the 34th-minute.

Former Manchester City man Edin Dzeko struck to put Roma 2-1 ahead completely against the run of play.

It was the Bosnian's sixth goal in his last five visits to Old Trafford, which is a mighty impressive record.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's United and semi-finals, eh?

