West Brom manager news: Update emerges regarding Sam Allardyce

West Bromwich Albion manager Sam Allardyce could stay at the club next season even if they are relegated from the Premier League, according to Pete O'Rourke.

What are his contract details?

When appointed as Slaven Bilic's successor in December, the 66-year-old penned an 18-month contract at The Hawthorns. Indeed, he was believed to be in line for a £2m bonus if he were to manage to keep the team in the Premier League this season, though that now looks increasingly unlikely.

The Football Terrace: Who belongs in the Premier League's Hall of Fame?

However, The Athletic revealed in March that there was a break clause in the event of relegation.

What did O'Rourke say?

Speaking on the latest episode of the Touchline Talk Podcast yesterday, O'Rourke revealed that information close to him suggested Allardyce would want to remain in charge, so as not to finish his career on a bad note.

"From what I'm hearing from people close to Big Sam, even if West Brom do go down, he might stay with West Brom next season to try and get them back out of the Championship because he doesn't want to end on a low note of relegation," he said from the 8:33 mark onwards.

What is Allardyce's record in the Championship?

While a hugely experienced operator, Allardyce has only ever actually managed 46 games in the Championship, picking up a points-per-match average of 1.87.

That was back in the 2011-12 campaign with West Ham United, during which he was able to bring them back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, albeit it took a late goal in the Play-Off final to get them over the line.

Who else has been linked with the post?

With West Brom's form briefly improving prior to their loss to Leicester City and draw with Aston Villa, there hasn't been too much talk in regards to a potential replacement for Allardyce.

Still, the likes of Chris Wilder and Michael Appleton have previously been linked with the post, though perhaps decision-makers at the club have seen something to work with, given West Brom battered the likes of Chelsea and Southampton earlier in April.

1 of 15 Saido Berahino Zulte Waregem Charleroi Cercle Brugge Standard Liege

What has Allardyce said about his future?

Following the draw with Villa, the former Bolton boss stressed that no decision will be made until he knew what division the club would be playing in next season.

“Talks can’t happen until we know our final position. I want those talks to happen, obviously - I really want those talks to happen by the fact that we stay in the Premier League, more than anything else,” he said (via The Birmingham Mail).

News Now - Sport News