Liverpool transfer news: Mo Salah looking at options to leave this summer

Liverpool star Mo Salah has instructed people close to him to sound out potential landing spots should he leave Liverpool this summer, according to Dean Jones.

Does Salah want to leave?

While it wouldn't be at all surprising to imagine a top player merely keeping his options open, especially as they approach 30, Salah has previously flirted with the idea of a move to one of La Liga's big two.

Indeed, when speaking to AS in December, the 28-year-old revealed that his future was in the club's hands while talking up his admiration for Real Madrid and Barcelona.

"I think Madrid and Barcelona are top clubs," he said.

"Right now I can say that everything is in the club's hands."

ESPN also revealed earlier this month that there was a 'growing sense' the Egyptian was ready to leave Anfield.

What did Jones say?

While discussing Salah's situation on yesterday's edition of the Touchline Talk Podcast, the journalist hinted that he had instructed intermediaries to sound out potential options.

"I know that Salah is looking, he's got his intermediaries sounding people out to see whether gaps are to open up at other clubs," he said from the 19:02 mark onwards.

Should Liverpool sell him?

Clearly, it'd be silly to suggest Jurgen Klopp's side would be better off without a man who has scored 123 times in just 198 games for the club.

Still, given how this season has gone coupled with the fact Salah only has just over two years to go on his deal, perhaps trying to bank a big fee for him while they still can would be a wise idea, with those funds potentially used to bring in to refresh their options up front.

Is it likely?

At the moment, it doesn't appear to be.

Rory Smith suggested back in January that part of Liverpool's model may have been to sell either Salah or Sadio Mane for big money at this stage of their career to then plow those funds into signing natural successors.

Still, as Smith noted, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has wrecked football finances, with The Athletic labeling the situations at both Barcelona and Real Madrid as 'dire' earlier this year.

With Juventus having to pay Cristiano Ronaldo huge money and Paris Saint-Germain reportedly attempting to extend the contracts of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, there doesn't appear to be many options for a 28-year-old currently valued at £99m by Transfermarkt.

