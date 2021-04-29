Tottenham manager news: Jorge Mendes working on deal

Super agent Jorge Mendes is eager to take his client Nuno Espirito Santo to Tottenham Hotspur this summer, according to The Sun.

What's the story?

They claim that Mendes has made contact with Spurs over a potential deal to bring the Portuguese to North London following the sacking of compatriot Jose Mourinho.

Indeed, there is said to be a sense that the Wolverhampton Wanderers chief is ready to move on after a largely successful five-year spell at Molineux.

What is his contractual status?

The 47-year-old only signed a new deal that runs until the summer of 2023 back in September though the report does suggest that he would be willing to leave.

Speaking on The Transfer Window Podcast last week, Duncan Castles revealed that he was looking for another job after a change in the club's strategy. While the club's Fosun owners are reportedly still eager to make their project a success, an instruction (via Yahoo) from the Chinese government has meant 'investors are pulling out of European football en masse'.

Has Mendes be involved at Spurs before?

Back in March, Football Insider revealed that Mendes was likely to play a big role in Spurs' summer recruitment plans.

Indeed, they reported that 'Mendes’ vast stable of players through his Gestifute agency' will be 'key' to the North London club this summer.

What have the pundits said?

Former England international Danny Mills backed the Wolves chief as a potential option for Spurs in September 2020, when speaking to Football Insider.

“Let’s just say Tottenham, and something happens with Jose Mourinho," he said at the time.

"You would say, ‘Nuno Espirito Santo? Yes, please. You would have him immediately. He could replace Mourinho.”

Would he be a good appointment?

Clearly, Espirto Santo would come with Premier League experience and did have Wolves finishing just below the established top six only a few seasons ago.

Still, The Guardian recently claimed that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy was focusing on appointing an attack-minded manager and an article in The Athletic written by Oliver Kay suggested Nuno 'did not sound like a coach who was about to embark in such a different direction' after discussing his generally defensive game plan.

For what Levy seemingly wants, the Wolves boss may not exactly be the most enthralling appointment.

