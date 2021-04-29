Man Utd transfer news: Jadon Sancho still a prime target this summer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still keen on Jadon Sancho and any attempts to bring him to Manchester United this summer could have an effect on Jesse Lingard's situation, according to Dean Jones.

What is the latest involving Sancho?

A major target for United last summer, the England international has endured a relatively difficult season for the German giants by his exceptional standards.

Indeed, with Borussia Dortmund struggling in the Bundesliga, the 21-year-old has only managed to score six times though his eleven assists in 23 games do serve as a reminder of his quality. Still, he is some way off the tallies he produced last season, when he scored 17 times and laid on 16 assists in 32 league games.

Given there is a distinct possibility his side could miss out on the Champions League this season, Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke recently suggested Sancho could be sold at the right price.

"If there is an exceptional offer we will discuss it with the player and the agent, as always," he said to DAZN (via the Manchester Evening News).

"Nonetheless, I am very sure that the transfer market will only run to a very limited extent this summer.

"Especially at the really big clubs you can see what kind of wounds coronavirus has inflicted, and they are not small ones that heal within two weeks."

What did Jones say?

When speaking on the latest episode of the Touchline Talk Podcast, Jones revealed that Sancho still remains a target.

"Man United are the prime ones still, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer really wants him," he said from the 17:51 mark.

"I think it could affect as well Jesse Lingard, I think United would rather have Jadon Sancho in their squad than Jesse Lingard.

"I don't think Jesse Lingard particularly wants to go back to Man United at this stage either.

"So, I think whatever happens could have an effect on that situation.

"United still want Sancho it just depends on the price. Anything that's close to £100m, they're not interested."

So, what is Lingard's position?

EuroSport recently claimed that Lingard was unhappy with the lack of faith he was shown by Solskjaer before leaving on loan for West Ham United after he was handed just three cup appearances until January.

He did sign a new contract in December but that only extended his deal by another year and David Moyes' side are believed to be keen to sign him on a permanent basis.

Perhaps if they can get a good deal out of West Ham this summer, those funds could be put towards a deal for Sancho.

