Manchester United will almost certainly be playing in the 2020/21 Europa League final.

After going in at half-time 2-1 down to Roma in the first leg of their semi-final, the Red Devils bounced back to thrash the Italian side 6-2 at Old Trafford.

It was merciless second half display from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team, with Edinson Cavani the man at the forefront of it all.

After the interval, the Uruguayan striker scored twice, won a penalty for his side and assisted Mason Greenwood's goal that made it 6-2 on the night.

It was the 34-year-old at his vintage best, a performance that will have United fans once again crying out for the club to try and tie him down to a new contract.

Cavani's first goal was a thing of beauty, but that strike was nothing compared to his magical pass that assisted Greenwood.

The former Paris Saint-Germain decided to emulate United's creator-in-chief Bruno Fernandes by playing a stunning pass with the outside of his right boot.

This is more proof, if it was needed, that Cavani is the complete package, a striker who can do it all and will be remembered as one of the greatest to have played the game.

Video

Every single world-class playmaker currently operating in the game would be proud of that pass.

Greenwood didn't even have to break stride. The ball simply landed at his feet, allowing him a clean run at Roma's goal - and his emphatic finish wasn't bad either.

United's place in the final is pretty much certain now, but they will have to wait until next Thursday to find out who they will be playing in Gdansk.

Villarreal defeated Arsenal 2-1 in the other semi-final, with both sides having a man sent off on the night.

After watching those two teams do battle in Spain, United fans will have every right to feel mighty confident heading into the Europa League's finale.

(Credit: The Football Terrace)

