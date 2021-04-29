Liverpool transfer news: Jurgen Klopp had talks with Odsonne Edouard

A report has emerged revealing Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard is no longer a Liverpool target.



What's the latest news involving Odsonne Edouard?

It was previously reported that Liverpool were interested in signing the French striker. The Merseyside club apparently offered Divock Origi to Celtic as well as cash for Edouard's services.

However, Anfield Central has now reported that Liverpool have decided they will no longer be pursuing the Celtic forward, who has scored 20 goals this season.

There are two main reasons as to why this transfer fell through.

Why has the deal broken down?

Despite playing just 393 minutes of football this season for the Reds, Origi was against moving to Celtic, which was clearly an important part of the potential deal.

The Belgian striker was reportedly unwilling to swap clubs from the off but there is another reason why Edouard won't be joining Liverpool.

The Frenchman believes that he wouldn't get enough game time at Liverpool after having a phone call with Jurgen Klopp to discuss the move.

He wasn't convinced by the role on offer and as a consequence, Liverpool now appear to be exploring other options.

Why are Liverpool trying to sign a striker?

Bearing in mind that Edouard was concerned about a lack of game time, it appears Klopp is looking for a second-string striker to support Roberto Firmino.

This season, Origi has made nine Premier League appearances, with seven of these outings coming off the bench, as per WhoScored. In total, the Belgian has played an average of 20.2 minutes in these fixtures and has failed to find the back of the net.

Therefore, it may be the case that Klopp is on the hunt for a striker who can have a greater impact from the bench.

As it stands, Klopp only has Firmino and Origi in the squad as natural centre-forwards, although Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane can all play centrally if needed.

What striker could Liverpool sign instead this summer?

A report from Salzburger Nachrichten has claimied the Reds are keen on bringing Red Bull Salzburg striker Patson Daka to Merseyside.

Liverpool aren't the only team who are interested in the 22-year-old Zambian, as the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United and Arsenal are all monitoring him.

This season, Daka has been on fire and scored 24 goals in the Austrian top-flight. The striker also has some Champions League experience having featured against Atletico Madrid earlier on this year.

