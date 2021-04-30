Manchester United produced one of the most iconic European semi-final performances in history on Thursday evening.

At one stage in their Europa League game against AS Roma at Old Trafford, the Red Devils trailed 2-1.

But after the half-time break, United entered beast-mode and the Italian side had absolutely no answer to it.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side eventually won the first leg of the semi-final 6-2, with talisman Bruno Fernandes dropping an iconic performance on the European stage.

The Portuguese opened the scoring on the night courtesy of a beautiful chipped finish and he then proceeded to tear Roma's defence to pieces in the second half.

Fernandes assisted Edinson Cavani to make it 3-2, scored United's fourth from the penalty spot and then teed up Paul Pogba with a delicious lofted pass to put the Red Devils 5-2 up on the night.

It was a truly world-class display from the playmaker, a stern reminder to his critics that he is certainly one of the very best in the business.

As you can probably guess, Fernandes' individual highlights from United's 6-2 thumping of Roma are mighty impressive and they can be found in all their glory below - enjoy!

He's pretty decent at football that Fernandes fella, with his undeniable brilliance helping bring an end to United's semi-final hoodoo under Solskjaer's leadership.

Well, unless Roma manage to pull off the comeback of all comebacks next week in their own backyard...

Fernandes now has 26 goals to his name in all competitions this season, which is just two shy of Zlatan Ibrahimovic's haul of 28 during the 2016/17 season.

Given that the current campaign is far from over, Fernandes is now well on course to become the first United player to register 30 goals in a season since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement in 2013.

Not bad, Bruno.

Per Transfermarkt, the 26-year-old has now scored 38 goals and assisted a further 24 in his 74 games as a United player in all competitions - a frankly ridiculous return from a midfielder.

Fernandes really is a United legend in the making, a £47m bargain if ever there was one.

