Albion Rovers forward David Cox says he’s retiring from football after being allegedly taunted by a Stenhousemuir player over his mental health.

The 32-year-old, who was named among the substitutes for Rovers’ Scottish League Two clash on Thursday night, left the stadium at half-time and filmed a video from his car explaining what had just happened.

Cox claims Jonathan Tiffoney was the player responsible for the mental health slur. Stenhousemuir have confirmed that a “verbal altercation” took place between the two footballers, adding: “Both players are making claims of serious and wholly inappropriate comments being made during the game that have implications for player wellbeing and mental health.”

In a statement, Stenhousemuir said they will refer the incident to the Scottish FA to investigate.

Cox told Sky Sports in December 2019 that he considered suicide after being abused over his mental health issues while playing for Cowdenbeath.

The striker, who almost retired from football in January before signing for Rovers in March, said in a video posted on social media: "Again having to deal with some mental health shouts at football again. The second half is just starting and I have left the stadium. I was on the bench. We were having a to and fro with the bench. They had a go at my mental health and told me I 'should have done it right the first time'.

"I promised myself the next time it happens I will walk off the park. I wasn't playing, I am done with football completely. Some folk might not think it is a big deal but I am fed up for it. I don't get paid enough.

"I tried to speak to the referees about it but they didn't want to know because they didn't hear it. We talk about racism, personal issues and because it is not heard by officials there is nothing they can do about it. So I am going to do something about it.

"I am leaving the game. I am done with it."

Watch the video here…

In a separate video, Cox named Tiffoney as the player who allegedly made the comments towards him.

"The health, safety and well-being of everyone associated with Albion Rovers is of paramount importance to us,” Rovers said in their own statement, per Sky Sports.

"Football is a place for all and we believe is should be enjoyed without fear, favour or prejudice.

"We are aware of an alleged incident that occurred during this evening's match and have been in touch with David Cox to offer our unconditional backing and support."

(Credit: The Football Terrace)

