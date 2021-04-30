Paul Pogba was here, there and everywhere during Manchester United's stunning 6-2 win over AS Roma.

The Red Devils took a massive step towards the Europa League final by putting the Italian giants to the sword at Old Trafford, spectacularly recovering from a 2-1 deficit at half-time.

Braces from Bruno Fernandes and Edinson Cavani eventually put Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's on the road to victory and it was at that point that Pogba truly joined the party.

Man Utd 6-2 AS Roma

True to his form in 2021 generally, the Frenchman was impeccable across the full 90 minutes, but it certainly felt apt when he ended his Old Trafford goal drought to put United 5-2 up on the night.

It was a fantastically directed header from the former Juventus general and paved the way for Mason Greenwood to score the final goal of the game, placing one foot in the Gdansk final.

However, things could have turned out so differently based on the opening 45 minutes and we might actually have been referring to Pogba's influence as costly as opposed to inspirational.

Manchester United needs a center back not a Striker! (Football Terrace)

Cruel penalty against Pogba

That's because Pogba conceded an early penalty that allowed Lorenzo Pellegrini to score an away goal for the Romans when he was punished for handball.

But it goes without saying that the decision was incredibly harsh, essentially deeming that Pogba needed to have superhuman control of his arms while diving into a heroic block.

As such, many fans were sympathising with Pogba and when it came to the post-match interviews, we're inclined to think that the United man couldn't have addressed the situation any better.

Pogba nails his interview

Speaking to BT Sport, Pogba reacted by saying: "Just don't tackle. I don't know how to tackle - why should I tackle? That's my problem! I try to tackle and be the English guy. I need to practise more.

"I need to practise to tackle without arms. It's unlucky. I've been unlucky a lot this season with penalties."

Welcome to the world of modern football, ladies and gentlemen. Pogba hit the nail on the head.

Sums up the modern game

Now, more than ever, the beautiful game is being distilled into fine margins and technicalities because of the introduction of VAR and perhaps even more damning, alterations to the handball law.

What's expected of players when it comes to their arms is woefully unrealistic and frankly, I wouldn't be surprised if professionals started protesting by wearing straitjackets or something similar.

Besides, it would take something like that to ensure half of the human body's limbs stayed stapled to the abdomen even when flying into major blocks and tackles like Pogba did. Sigh...

Pogba assesses the performance

However, rant aside, Pogba assessed the performance overall by adding: "In the first half we had two mistakes and conceded two goals. We were a bit all over the place after the second goal.

"At half-time we said let's do the right things, let's do the right things, simple things. The manager spoke. We were all motivated to go and score as many goals as possible.

1 of 20 Who is this Liverpool player on Europa League duties? Jonjo Shelvey Sebastián Coates Jay Spearing Craig Bellamy

"The result is positive but it's not finished. We will have to stay focused and play a nice game with the same mentality."

News Now - Sport News