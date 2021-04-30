The Premier League is one of the most lucrative competitions in all of sport.

If you're signing a professional contract for one of the clubs in England's top-flight, you're only ever going to be struggling for money so much with the mind-boggling wages and fees sloshing about.

However, as you can climb higher and higher up the Premier League wage rankings, then the pinnacle of earnings becomes both more exclusive and more lucrative.

Big bucks in the Premier League

But as we all know, the best-laid plans often go awry and the players signed to the biggest wages in the Premier League aren't necessarily those who match it with the highest performance levels.

By that we mean, there's not a straight correlation between form and fees and as such, studying the wage structure of the Premier League for the 2020/21 makes for interesting reading.

And we've decided to look at the big bucks through an interesting lens by calling upon spotrac data to reveal the five highest-earning Premier League players across the broad major positions.

Top Premier League earners in each position

So, from goalkeepers rolling in dough to wingers swimming in cash, you can check out the Premier League's reported highest-earners across the pitch down below:

Goalkeepers

5. Jordan Pickford (Everton) - £100,160-per-week

4. Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester City) - £130,000-per-week

3. Alisson Becker (Liverpool) - £137,500-per-week

2. Kepa Arrizabalaga (Chelsea) - £150,000-per-week

1. David de Gea (Manchester United) - £375,000-per-week

Wow. United do love to spend big on their goalkeepers with Dean Henderson and Sergio Romero also earning cool wages, while Arrizabalaga can feel lucky to bag a place when Ederson doesn't.

Left-backs

5. Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) - £100,000-per-week

4. Conor Townsend (West Bromwich Albion) - £115,000-per-week

3. Lucas Digne (Everton) - £119,000-per-week

2. Luka Shaw (Manchester United) - £120,000-per-week

1. Ben Chilwell (Chelsea) - £190,000-per-week

Who knew there was such a killing to be made at left-back? Chilwell is reportedly the top-earner of all at Chelsea, while soon-to-be-relegated Townsend makes one of the most curious appearances.

Centre-backs

5. Yerry Mina (Everton) - £120,000-per-week

4. David Luiz (Arsenal) - £125,673-per-week

3. Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea) - £145,000-per-week

2. Harry Maguire (Manchester United) - £162,775-per-week

1. Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) - £165,000-per-week

Ah, it all started so well, didn't it? It makes sense that Van Dijk and Maguire would be near the top given their huge transfer fees, but the less said about Luiz and Mina placing so highly, the better.

Right-backs

5. Nathaniel Clyne (Crystal Palace) - £80,769-per-week

4. Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Manchester United) - £90,000-per-week

3. Reece James (Chelsea) - £91,667-per-week

=1. Kyle Walker (Manchester City) - £110,000-per-week

=1. Hector Bellerin (Arsenal) - £110,000-per-week

For whatever reason, right-backs turned out to be the least lucrative of the major positions and as much as it pains us to say, Clyne might be the most 'overpaid' player here relative to current form.

Central midfielders

=4. Tanguy Ndombele (Tottenham Hotspur) - £200,000-per-week

=4. Thiago Alcantara (Liverpool) - £200,000-per-week

3. Thomas Partey (Arsenal) - £250,000-per-week

2. Paul Pogba (Manchester United) - £290,000-per-week

1. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) - £385,000-per-week

It only feels right that arguably the best player in the Premier League is one of its highest-earners, but Partey, Thiago, Pogba and Ndombele are yet to offer the same sort of consistency by contrast.

Wingers

5. Willian (Arsenal) - £192,308-per-week

=3. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) - £200,000-per-week

=3. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) - £200,000-per-week

2. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) - £300,000-per-week

1. Gareth Bale (Tottenham Hotspur) - £600,000-per-week

Now, it's worth clarifying that Bale's astronomical wages come through the loan agreement with Real Madrid but even then, his best form back at Tottenham has only come in fits and starts this season.

Centre forwards

5. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) - £200,000-per-week

4. Edinson Cavani (Manchester United) - £210,000-per-week

3. Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) - £230,135-per-week

=1. Anthony Martial (Manchester United) - £250,000-per-week

=1. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) - £250,000-per-week

Ouch. It's fair to say Kane must be feeling hard done by sitting behind Premier League poachers who haven't exactly set the world alight this season, particularly Martial at the top of the podium.

Woof, reading some of those fees makes me wish my mother forced me to play football from a young age because the lowest wage still comes in at an eye-watering £80,769-per-week.

And while, sure, in an ideal world it would be the doctors and humanitarians at the top of societal earnings, we're happy to green-light their millions when the joy football gives us is priceless.

