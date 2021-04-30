This week on NXT UK, the roster showed why British wrestling is yet again showing t's up there as one of the best in the world.

A huge main event, an undefeated streak broken and a new way to determine Kay Lee Ray's latest challenger for the NXT UK Women's Title.

Check out the full results from WWE NXT UK below:

Teoman def. Rohan Raja

Safe to say Teoman has the attention of his fellow NXT UK Superstars.

The relative newcomer stands out from the pack with his bizarre march to the ring and spellbinding theme music, but what happens inside the squared circle during his matches is far more unsettling than any entrance ever could be.

Teoman, who typically makes the NXT UK Universe wince due to his propensity for ruthlessly stomping on his opponents’ elbows and knees, emphatically crossed the line during his match against the debuting Rohan Raja.

After trapping Raja in a crossface, Teoman cranked back as hard as he could and snapped his opponent’s left arm. As Raja received medical attention, Teoman grabbed the mic while standing above his wounded foe, wondered aloud if Raja is “stupid or brave,” and vowed that “the eye is watching.”

Sid Scala announced an NXT UK Women’s Title No. 1 Contender’s Gauntlet Match

Kay Lee Ray anointed herself “The Forever Champion” some time ago, but at this point, it’s fair to wonder if it’s more than just a cool nickname.

During an in-ring meeting with NXT UK Assistant to the General Manger Sid Scala, The Scary Queen of Scots reminded the WWE Universe that she’s the longest-reigning women’s champion in all of WWE and dismissed all potential champions.

Scala then announced an upcoming Five-Woman Gauntlet Match featuring Jinny, Isla Dawn, Xia Brookside, Dani Luna and Emilia McKenzie to determine the No. 1 Contender to Ray, who promised that “none of you are good enough to beat The Forever Champion.”

Sha Samuels def. Levi Muir

After teaming with Noam Dar in a losing effort against Moustache Mountain last week, Sha Samuels was looking to take out his frustrations on Levi Muri. Mission accomplished.

Muir used his impressive quickness to catch the larger Samuels by surprise several times, but Samuels relied on his brute strength (and a rake to the face) to regain control, and he finished Muir with a ring-rattling spinebuster for the win.

Meiko Satomura def. Aoife Valkyrie

In recent weeks, the undefeated Aoife Valkyrie has twice confronted the legendary Meiko Satomura, even symbolically placing a feather on the floor while gazing at The Best in the World and making no secrets of her desire for a match.

Valkyrie greeted Satomura with a bow of respect, but Satomura showed no mercy to her less experienced opponent, cracking her with a right forearm to the jaw during a rope break in the early goings.

Satomura trapped Valkyrie in an excruciating leg hold, but Valkyrie showed off her resilience by dragging herself to the bottom rope to force a break and by later kicking out after The Final Boss clobbered her with a kick to the head.

Satomura, too, dug deep to kick out when Valkyrie landed a picture-perfect moonsault, and The Best in the World earned the victory by landing a DDT, a kick to the back of the neck and finally the Scorpio Rising.

After the match, Satomura helped Valkyrie back to her feet and offered her a bow while exiting.

Gallus def. Symbiosis

Given that Gallus and the newly named Symbiosis recently got into a jaw-dropping donnybrook on the set of “Supernova Sessions,” it only made sense that the six Superstars collide in what was all but guaranteed to be a harrowing brawl.

And indeed, NXT UK’s main event saw more than its fair share of savage haymakers, but that isn’t to say the six-man melee was without some crafty strategy, as Symbiosis used a series of sneaky tags to keep Joe Coffey isolated from his corner.

Coffey made a lunging tag to Wolfgang, who clobbered all three of his opponents with a dizzying combination of fists, clotheslines and stomps, and it was more of the same when Wolfgang tagged Mark Coffey into the bout.

With all six competitors fighting in and around the squared circle, Joe Coffey sent Primate careening into the corner with the Glasgow Sendoff and tattooed him with All the Best for the Bells for the hard-earned victory.

This week's WWE programming comes to a close with Friday Night Smackdown, live on BT Sport for UK fans.

