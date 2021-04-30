The FIFA 21 Ultimate Team Premier League Team of the Season has been confirmed.

The 15-man squad was announced on Thursday night by EA Sports through its official social media channels.

The line-up was revealed early due to the Premier League's social media blackout this weekend. The TOTS cards themselves, though, will not be available in packs until Friday at 6pm UK time.

As you'd expect, a number of Manchester City players made the cut, with no less than five of Pep Guardiola's side featured. Kevin De Bruyne, Ederson, Ruben Dias, Ilkay Gundogan and Joao Cancelo all earn spots in the side.

De Bruyne is joined by Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes, Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane as the highest-rated TOTS card. Each player has an impressive 96 rating to their name. Liverpool's fall from grace this term is underlined by the fact that Salah was the only man from Anfield to merit a place in the line-up.

Fernandes features in the squad alongside his United colleagues Luke Shaw and Marcus Rashford - giving the red half of Manchester a total of three TOTS representatives.

Heung-min Son joins Kane as Tottenham see two of their top players included. Leicester duo Wesley Fofana and Jamie Vardy are also present.

Others recognised for their strong campaigns are Chelsea's Mason Mount and West Ham's Tomas Soucek.

However, with just 15 spots up for grabs, some big names were always going to miss out.

Those overlooked include the likes of Manchester City's Phil Foden and Aston Villa's Jack Grealish. Strong finishes to the season from West Ham's Jesse Lingard and Leicester's Kelechi Iheanacho were also not quite enough to see them join their club colleagues in the TOTS squad.

The Fifa 21 Ultimate Team Premier League Team of the Season in full:

GK: Ederson (Manchester City)

CB: Wesley Fofana (Leicester City)

CB: Ruben Dias (Manchester City)

RB: Joao Cancelo (Manchester City)

LB: Luke Shaw (Manchester United)

CDM: Tomas Soucek (West Ham United)

1 of 23 Starting with FIFA 99: Who was this FIFA cover star? Dennis Bergkamp Ray Parlour Davor Suker Freddie Ljungberg

CM: Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City)

CM: Mason Mount (Chelsea)

CAM: Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

CAM: Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

LW: Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

LW: Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur)

RW: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

ST: Jamie Vardy (Leicester City)

ST: Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)

News Now - Sport News