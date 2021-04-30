BRAUN!

Braun Strowman is a record holder in WWE and no we're not talking about him being The Greatest Royal Rumble Champion. "The Monster Among Men" became the first person in WWE, WCW or ECW history to compete in three matches on one night this past Monday on RAW.

WWE confirmed this stat after looking at 'nearly 1,000 records.'

The company's stats and info page tweeted the following:

"You requested it, we researched it.

After reviewing nearly 1,000 records, our data shows that this Monday on #WWERaw,

@BraunStrowman became the 1st Superstar in the history of @WWE/#WCW/#ECW to compete in televised Singles, Tag Team AND Handicap Matches - all in the same night."

This in itself is an impressive feat, with Strowman winning two of the three bouts. The first was a two-on-one handicap match against T-BAR and MACE. Braun picked up the victory after the pair continued to stomp him in the corner after a referee's five count.

Drew McIntyre then hit the ring to stop the assault on The Monster Among Men, thus setting up a tag team match between the four. After several altercations with McIntyre, Strowman and "The Scottish Warrior" were beaten by MACE and T-Bar via count out.

Following this bout, Braun hit Drew with a powerslam after the Scotsman accidently closelined him. This would lead to the Red Brand's main event, where both men would go face-to-face. The Monster Among Men beat McIntyre, with WWE Champion Bobby Lashley at ringside, as a result Strowman was added to the title match at WrestleMania Backlash.

His main event win shows why Braun shouldn't be overlooked when the three clash on May 16.

Braun is a former one-time Universal and Intercontinental Champion, as well as a two-time RAW Tag Team Champion and the 2018 Mr. Money in The Bank winner.

Could this record and main event win lead to The Monster Among Men being the one to dethrone Lashley? It'll be interesting to see how the triple-threat match goes down!

News Now - Sport News