Manchester United have made a habit of winning despite falling behind in matches this season.

Since the turn of the year, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have come from behind to beat Fulham, Liverpool, Brighton, Tottenham and now AS Roma.

United have one foot in the Europa League final after hammering Roma 6-2 at Old Trafford on Thursday night.

The Premier League giants took the lead in the ninth minute after Bruno Fernandes finished off a wonderful team move, but Roma hit back with two goals from Lorenzo Pellegrini (penalty) and Edin Dzeko midway through the first half.

However, United blitzed their Italian opponents after half-time and are now the strong favourites to book their place in May’s final ahead of next week’s second leg.

Edinson Cavani helped himself to a brace while Fernandes, Paul Pogba and Mason Greenwood netted Man Utd’s other three goals before full-time.

Following Thursday night’s emphatic victory, Man Utd fans have been sharing a funny TikTok video on social media about what happens when the team goes behind during games.

Solskjaer turning into Sir Alex Ferguson, Marcus Rashford transforming into Cristiano Ronaldo, Paul Pogba turning into Paul Scholes, Harry Maguire becoming Nemanja Vidic. Very funny.

Provided they complete the job at the Stadio Olimpico, Solskjaer’s side will face the winners of the other semi-final between Arsenal and Villarreal in Gdansk on May 26.

Villarreal ran out 2-1 winners during Thursday night’s first leg thanks to first-half goals from Manu Trigueros and Raul Albiol.

But Nicolas Pepe’s 73rd-minute penalty could prove to be a turning point in the tie.

Solskjaer, however, is taking nothing for granted ahead of next week’s second leg.

“We don’t feel the job is done but this was a good job done,” the Norwegian told reporters, per The Guardian, after the match.

“I told them I wasn’t happy with the first half. We’d forgotten we have to [sometimes] run back. For five or 10 minutes before half-time we didn’t look great but we managed to get ourselves together.

“The two goals we gave Roma were junior, schoolboy errors that shouldn’t happen at this level. We said that at half-time and we corrected it. The players didn’t lose their heads and their character showed when they came back out. We managed to get ourselves together and we took our chances.

"I was very pleased with the response. The second half was very good.”

