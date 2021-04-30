Lionel Messi's brilliance has unsurprisingly resulted in him being on the receiving end of some rough tackles throughout his career.

Just last weekend, the Barcelona man took a painful blow to the leg from Villarreal's Manu Trigueros, a challenge that saw the Spanish midfielder sent off.

It was a minor miracle that Messi wasn't seriously hurt, something that can be said about a number of tackles on the Argentine throughout his time in Spanish football.

Back in 2010, the now 33-year-old somehow avoided a potentially career-ending injury in the final minutes of an away game against Atletico Madrid.

Defender Tomas Ujfalusi completely mistimed a tackle and connected with Messi's ankle in an absolutely brutal manner, with the Czech deservedly shown a red card.

It was a horrendous challenge and those who are squeamish should probably avoid watching the footage below, as it's pretty graphic...

Ouch. Messi left the pitch at the Vicente Calderon on a stretcher and at the time, it appeared certain that he'd be spending a prolonged period on the treatment table.

The way his ankle bucked under the tackle from Ujfalusi was absolutely vile and the instant swelling around the bottom of the leg did not look good at all.

But amazingly, a battle-hardened Messi returned to action for Barcelona 10 days later, playing 60 minutes in a Champions League group stage game against Rubin Kazan.

The little magician is an incredibly tough customer and after the game, Ujfalusi did at least apologise for his tackle.

He said, per Goal: “I wanted to apologise. It was not my intention to hurt. I wanted to play the ball and had the misfortune to hit Leo when I came down on his leg. Yes, it was scary to see his ankle bent, but it was not my intention to hurt.

“Yesterday it was not possible, but today I have sent a message from Aguero to apologise.”

