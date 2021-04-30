Journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed which manager Tottenham have scheduled a meeting with to discuss becoming the next Spurs boss.

What's the latest news on Tottenham's manager search?

After relieving Jose Mourinho of his duties in north London, Daniel Levy's search for the Portuguese's replacement hasn't gone according to plan thus far.

The Tottenham chairman reportedly considered Julian Nagelsmann and Brendan Rodgers to be his preferred two candidates for the role, as per the Daily Mail.

However, it was announced on Tuesday that the German boss would become Bayern Munich's next manager and a report later emerged which detailed how Spurs failed to land Rodgers.

Therefore, Levy has been forced to turn his attentions elsewhere and journalist Romano has unveiled who Spurs are in talks with.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Spurs' manager situation?

The famed reporter shared on Twitter an important update regarding the managerial vacancy at the north London club.

"Tottenham have scheduled a ‘direct meeting’ with Erik ten Hag," Romano shared on Twitter.

"He’s among the candidates to become the new Spurs manager - ten Hag is open to leave Ajax in the summer. Nothing decided yet."

Does Erik ten Hag fit the profile of manager Spurs are looking for?

Ahead of Tottenham's next appointment, football.london's Spurs correspondent Alasdair Gold has revealed that the Lilywhites are searching for a manager with a specific profile.

According to the journalist, the candidate for the Tottenham job needs to be somebody who is progressive, attack-minded, favours possession-based football, and also fits into the culture of the club.

Ten Hag's side predominantly play on the front foot, with attacking and free-flowing football - they've averaged almost exactly three goals a game in the Eredivisie this season. Therefore, the Dutch manager would seem to suit the style of play that Tottenham are trying to implement.

What concerns should there be about hiring ten Hag?

Although ten Hag has experienced plenty of success with the Amsterdam club by winning a league title and guiding them to the latter stages of the Champions League, Tottenham will be a very different challenge.

Ten Hag has climbed to the summit of the Eredivise with Ajax but hasn't managed much outside the Dutch division, except for a stint with Bayern's reserve side.

Moreover, the 51-year-old would be transitioning from a dominant team in their respective division to a side who are struggling to meet expectations in the Premier League and face huge competition at the top of the table.

There are certainly some question marks surrounding the Dutchman and whether he would be a success at Spurs. However, after failing to secure Nagelsmann and Rodgers, he does appear to be the club's best option right now.

