Bruno Fernandes certainly enjoyed himself in Manchester United's 6-2 victory over AS Roma in the Europa League on Thursday evening.

In the first leg of the Red Devils' semi-final against the Italian outfit, the playmaker scored twice and contributed two assists.

It was an Old Trafford masterclass from Fernandes, who will now be dreaming of becoming the first United player in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era to net 30 goals in a single season.

The Portuguese midfielder currently has 26 to his name in all competitions, which is comfortably the most by any midfielder operating in European football this campaign.

Fernandes has also contributed 16 assists in his 52 appearances, giving him a goal contribution total of 42 - which is unbelievably good.

To put that figure into perspective, no other midfielder on the continent has been involved in 30 or more goals in 2020/21.

With the United man's striker-like numbers in mind, we've decided to create the most prolific XI in Europe's top five leagues so far this season.

Using Transfermarkt, we've provided the team with the most goal contributions across all competitions in 2020/21.

Some familiar faces make the cut...

GK | Marko Dmitrovic (Eibar) - 1

Games: 31

Goals: 1

Assists: 0

RB | Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) - 19

Games: 34

Goals: 0

Assists: 19

CB | Cristian Romero (Atalanta) - 8

Games: 36

Goals: 3

Assists: 5

CB | Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund) - 7

Games: 43

Goals: 6

Assists: 1

LB | Jordi Alba (Barcelona) - 20

Games: 44

Goals: 5

Assists: 15

RW | Lionel Messi (Barcelona) - 48

Games: 43

Goals: 34

Assists: 14

CM | Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid) - 23

Games: 40

Goals: 12

Assists: 11

LW | Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) - 36

Games: 39

Goals: 32

Assists: 4

CAM | Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) - 42

Games: 52

Goals: 26

Assists: 16

ST | Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) - 50

Games: 36

Goals: 43

Assists: 7

ST | Erling Braut Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) - 48

Games: 38

Goals: 37

Assists: 11

Imagine trying to keep a clean sheet against that team...

La Liga is the dominant division in the XI with four players (Dmitrovic, Alba, Messi & Llorente) being selected.

The Bundesliga has three men in the star-studded team (Hummels, Lewandowski & Haaland), as does Serie A (Cuadrado, Romero & Ronaldo).

Ligue 1 is the only member of Europe's big five to miss out entirely, with Fernandes the sole representative from the Premier League.

