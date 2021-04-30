Wayne Rooney is one of the greatest players in Premier League history.

The Manchester United legend tore up the English top-flight in his pomp, scoring and assisting goals for fun.

In his 491 Premier League appearances for the Red Devils and boyhood club Everton, Rooney netted 208 goals and contributed 103 assists.

He was a centre-forward who could do it all, a supremely fit athlete that could decide a game in an instant with a sprinkling of quality from either boot.

Rooney's deadly finishing and passing range are the attributes that are waxed lyrical about most these days.

But one aspect of the Englishman's game that should also be heralded by football lovers in the present day is his immaculate first touch.

Rooney could kill a ball dead better than most and fan footage of him warming up in 2012 highlights that perfectly.

The passes from England's record goalscorer while going through his paces at Old Trafford were pretty impressive, but it was his pristine control that stole the show.

Check out the footage for yourself below.

Video

Rooney at his best and the sweet sound of crowd noise? Yeah, it really is the perfect video, a trip back in time when football was better and we weren't in the midst of a global pandemic.

If you ever hear anyone disrespecting Rooney's legacy, just show them the video above.

"Forget the passing, look at those first touches," one fan wrote in the comment section, while another added: "He’s not talked about enough as one of the best Premier League players."

Rooney really was a genius and there can be no doubt that he is right up there with the best English football has seen since the start of the 1992/93 season.

The 35-year-old won the PFA Players' Player of the Year in 2009/10 and was named in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year on three separate occasions.

That man Wazza was pretty darn good.

(Credit: The Football Terrace)

