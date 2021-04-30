Manchester United have one foot in the Europa League final after thrashing AS Roma 6-2 on Thursday night.

Bruno Fernandes and Edinson Cavani both netted a brace, while Paul Pogba and Mason Greenwood scored the Red Devils’ other two goals at Old Trafford.

United are now the overwhelming favourites to book their place in the final, which takes place on May 26 in Gdansk, where they will face either Arsenal or Villarreal.

Following Thursday night’s match, BT Sport have uploaded a fascinating four-minute video showing what was said between the players over the course of the 90 minutes.

With no fans inside the stadium, pitch-side microphones captured various little conversations.

One of the things that immediately caught our attention was Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay’s leadership qualities.

Both were rallying their teammates before kick-off while making it clear that a quick start was essential.

After Cavani put United 3-2 up midway through the second half, it was McTominay urging his teammates to cut short the celebrations so they could score more goals.

The Scottish midfielder continued doing this after each goal scored.

“Now we lock it out and we get one more!” he said after Fernandes made it 4-2 from the penalty spot with 20 minutes remaining.

When Pogba produced an elaborate celebration following his goal, which put United 5-2 up, the Frenchman was told: “Come on Paul, let’s go”.

McTominay might well be future United captain material.

Following the post-match celebrations, Pogba was then informed that he had been selected for a post-match doping test.

“Again? Come on,” Pogba said. “Doping again?!”

It seems this wasn’t the first time this season that Pogba had been selected to take a doping test after a Europa League fixture.

Watch the video in full here…

“We don’t feel the job is done but this was a good job done,” Solskjaer told reporters after the match.

Barring a capitulation of epic proportions in the second leg, Solskjaer will be competing to win his first trophy as Man Utd manager in Poland on May 26.

