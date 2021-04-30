Destiny 2 Season 14: Release Date, Leaks, Roadmap, Name, Exotics, Weapons And Everything You Need To Know

Season 14 of Destiny 2 is arriving in May and there is plenty to get excited about.

The free-to-play online multiplayer game developed by Bungie is a big hit with the gaming community. Bringing in seasons has been one of the main reasons as to why it remains so popular as it provides fans with fresh content.

Seasons are now a very standard thing to see in games, with huge names like Call of Duty, Fortnite and Apex Legends also using the same concept.

Destiny 2 was released all the way back in 2017, and the fact that it is still enjoyed emphasises how crucial seasons are in modern gaming.

Here is all you need to know about the new season.

Latest News

Developers Bungie revealed that there are a lot of buffs coming to the weapons in the game. They also excited fans by bringing up the fact that gamers will be able to return to the Vault of Glass on May 22nd.

Season 14 Release date

Fans of the game do not have long to wait at all as it has been revealed that season 14 of Destiny 2 will be starting in a couple of weeks on May 11th.

What is the name of season 14?

The name of the season has not been confirmed yet but it is rumoured to be called ‘Season of the Collective’.

However fans who have looked into trying to find out the name have now leaked that they believe it will be called ‘Season of the Splicer’

Leaks

There are different leaks leading us to reveal that it will either be a season which is SIVA-focused or a Vex-Led narrative story.

Season 14 content

There will be more weekly challenges as always as well as new Legend Lost Sectors and many are hoping that a number of Strikes will be added

Transmog

Season 14 introduces something called transmogrification (Transmog) or ‘Armour Synthesis’. You will be able to complete bounties for Ada-1 and this will make you able to turn your favourite armour into an ornament to which you can include in your armour collection.

Roadmap

The only details we currently know about the roadmap in Season 14 is that it will involve Iron Banner and there may be some changes to Trials of Osiris as well.

Season 14 price and Season Pass

There is an abundance of free content for gamers in Destiny 2, however if you want to access all the content, you can pay around £10 for the new season.

The season pass has free content too, but you can not unlock everything it has to offer unless you buy it.

Exotics

No information has been revealed currently around exotics that will be arriving in the new season, but it has been revealed that Bungie is removing infusion caps. We do know that a new Iron banner shotgun, as well as a machine gun are going to be arriving soon.

An abundance of content will be arriving and gamers will no doubt be counting down the days for the Destiny 2 Season 14 pass to arrive.

You can find more Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News