A return to RAW a few weeks ago saw a new Charlotte Flair. The 12-time Women's Champion cut a brilliant promo, before attacking Asuka and Rhea Ripley later that night.

Since then she has served a week-long suspension and was fined $100,000 after brutally brutalising WWE referee Eddie Orengo following her loss to the Japanese Superstar on the April 19 episode of the Red Brand.

"The Queen" holds the record for the number of women's world titles held by an individual, but does she think she is bigger than the belt?

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Flair claims she is the face of the division and doesn't need a championship to be in that role. She said:

“I don’t want to diminish what the championships mean, and I don’t want to say bigger. But I don’t need to hold a championship to be the champion.

“You don’t have to be the face of the division to hold the gold.”

Sonya Deville revealed on this past Monday's RAW that "The Opportunist" will return to the company after serving just seven days of suspension. Deville informed the WWE Universe that Charlotte had paid her fine and then made her apologise to Orengo, before announcing the 12-time Women's Champion would be competing later that night.

When asked about how her suspension went, The Queen revealed she enjoyed her brief time off and thought it would've lasted longer than a week.

“It was very relaxing,” she said.

“I enjoyed the beach. I actually thought I was going to have a two-week suspension. But you know, business comes first. They needed me back on Raw.”

Flair has been on the opposite end of a lot of mixed feelings from fans. Many claim she is entitled because of her name, while some think that doesn't matter and her natural ability in the ring is the reason for her accolades to date. Charlotte isn't too fazed by these views.

“I’m just gonna take every opinion…I don’t know how to properly say it. I think that’s kind of the idea of being the opportunity is, ‘Oh, she takes everyone’s opportunities.’ Well, I’m just gonna spin it and put some truth into it because I am the opportunity,” she noted.

The Opportunist faced Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 36 for the NXT Women's Championship last year, beating the Australian for the title. There was some backlash from the bout due to Ripley dropping the title to The Queen. However, Flair believes Rhea has used this match to propel herself to where she is today, the RAW Women's Champion.

“Even in defeat last year at WrestleMania, in my opinion, she didn’t lose. If anything, I think she showed the world what she’s capable of, and that was almost beating me,” Charlotte expressed on Rhea Ripley’s progress since last year. “If anything, she should have her ‘confidence’ fully back," she said.

