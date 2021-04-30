Derby County news: Sky Sports pundit delivers verdict ahead of Rams' clash with Swansea

Currently experiencing a woeful run of form in the Championship, Derby County will be aiming to get back on track this weekend in their clash with Swansea City.

Five defeats in a row for the Rams has resulted in them being dragged into a relegation dogfight by Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday.

Yet despite their poor performances of late, Derby still have control of their own fate as victories over Swansea and the Owls will secure a spot in the second-tier for next season.

Although the Jacks' primary focus in the coming weeks will be to get ready for the play-offs, they could still pose a considerable threat to the Rams tomorrow and thus it is imperative that Wayne Rooney's side are at their very best at the Liberty Stadium.

Set to be without Andre Wisdom for this fixture after he was ruled out for the remainder of the campaign due to injury earlier this week, Derby may hand George Edmundson a second consecutive start alongside Matt Clarke in the heart of their defence.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of this showdown, pundit David Prutton has admitted that although the Rams are currently masters of their own destiny in terms of the fight to avoid relegation, they will not be able to avoid defeat at the hands of Swansea on Saturday.

The 39-year-old said: "I can't see Swansea taking their foot off the gas because Steve Cooper will know it is a dangerous thing to do to let your mentality slip before the play-offs.

"It can be hard to get it back.

"It would have been a huge lift for Derby to see Rotherham drop points in midweek again.

"They are in woeful form but staying up is back in their hands.

"I just have to back the home team here."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whilst Derby did beat Swansea earlier this season at Pride Park, it would be somewhat of a shock if they replicate this feat tomorrow when you consider just how poor they have been on their travels in recent months.

Since securing a 2-1 victory over Wycombe Wanderers in February, the Rams have only managed to pick up one point from eight away league games.

If the Rams are to have any chance of securing a positive result in this particular clash, they may need to look towards Colin Kazim-Richards for inspiration as the forward has been one of the only shining lights in what otherwise has been a season to forget for his side.

Having netted his eighth goal of the season in last weekend's defeat to Birmingham City, the 34-year-old will fancy his chances of adding to his tally against Swansea which in turn could aide Derby's chances of achieving survival.

