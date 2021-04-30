Sheffield Wednesday news: David Prutton delivers Owls verdict ahead of Forest showdown

Sheffield Wednesday will be determined to keep their hopes of achieving survival in the Championship alive tomorrow when they host Nottingham Forest at Hillsborough.

Whilst a defeat in this clash would see them drop into the third-tier of English football, a victory could give them the opportunity to overtake Derby County and Rotherham United in the league standings on the final day of the season.

Set to play before their two relegation-threatened rivals this weekend, the Owls could send out a real signal of intent to these two sides if they secure all three points in their showdown with Forest.

Although the Reds have relatively little to play for between now and the end of the season having already secured their place in the Championship for another year, they could still pose a threat to Wednesday and thus Darren Moore's side cannot afford to make a slow start to this particular fixture.

Whereas the likes of Barry Bannan, Josh Windass and Adam Reach are all likely to start against Forest, the Owls may be without Tom Lees who suffered an ankle injury during last weekend's defeat to Middlesbrough.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of Saturday's showdown, pundit David Prutton has revealed that he believes that Wednesday will emerge victorious in this fixture due to the fact that they know exactly what is at stake in terms of their precarious position in the Championship.

The former Owls midfielder said: "Even with the points deduction, Sheffield Wednesday have had a squad that has enough in terms of time and talent to not be in this kind of trouble, but ultimately they haven't managed it.

"You can guarantee the approach from Nottingham Forest players under Chris Hughton, but you wonder what the fans may want, such is the nature of the rivalry between themselves and Derby!

"Wednesday know if they lose they are down, and that could focus the mind a little.

"Home win."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whilst Wednesday's away woes have played a major role in their dismal campaign to date, they may seek solace in the fact that they are playing at home tomorrow.

Having picked up seven points from their last four games at Hillsborough, the Owls ought to fancy their chances of beating a Forest side who have won just six league games on their travels this season.

Providing that Windass, who has been directly involved in 15 goals in the Championship in 39 appearances during the current campaign, is on top-form on Saturday, there's no reason why he cannot guide Wednesday to a vital victory.

If they do indeed seal all three points, the Owls will put a great deal of pressure on a Derby side who could quite easily suffer a sixth consecutive defeat at the hands of Swansea which will set up a mouth-watering showdown on the final day of the season between these two sides.

