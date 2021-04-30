Last summer, Lionel Messi dropped a bit of a bombshell.

After a lacklustre season with Barcelona, the six-time Ballon d'Or winner declared that he wished to leave the club.

What followed was a prolonged saga regarding Messi's future in football, with a move to Manchester City seemingly on the cards.

In the end, after Barcelona declared it would cost a club £625m to sign him, Messi reluctantly announced the he would be staying with the Blaugrana to see out the final year of his contract.

The battle between the Argentine and the La Liga giant had most football fans believing that the 2020/21 season would be his last in Catalonia.

However, in recent days, reports have surfaced hinting that Messi is likely to sign a new deal with Barcelona.

The Times write that a new 10-year deal for the Argentine has been discussed by the club after positive talks between president Joan Laporta and Messi's father.

It's a lucrative deal that would see the 33-year-old remain with Barcelona for the short-term, before a stint out in America to bring an end to his playing career.

While lighting up Major League Soccer, Messi would also continue in an ambassadorial role for Barcelona.

Sounds pretty good, right?

After finally hanging up his boots, the lengthy deal proposed by Barcelona's hierarchy would then see Messi return to the Camp Nou as a club executive.

The report also adds that Messi is eager to win the Champions League again with the Blaugrana and would be willing to take a pay cut if it funds a move for a new superstar teammate.

Did someone say Erling Braut Haaland...?

The deal proposed by Barcelona sounds like a very attractive one for Messi and despite the team's 2-1 loss to Granada on Thursday, it seems more likely than ever that he'll extend his stay with the club.

Although, we did report HERE that Paris Saint-Germain are preparing to offer the Argentine a two-year package with the option of a third year, so who knows what will happen in the summer when his current contract expires.

