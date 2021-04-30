The FIFA 21 Ultimate Team Premier League Team of the Season was confirmed on Thursday night.

TOTS cards were awarded to 15 of the very best players in the country based on their performances this season.

It is no surprise that the squad has a considerable Manchester flavour to it, with no less than eight players from either City or United making the cut.

With 36 goals between them this campaign, Tottenham pair Harry Kane and Son Heung-min deservedly each bagged themselves a spot. Five representatives from elsewhere in the Premier League were also included.

There is plenty of other top-level talent, however, who might consider themselves unlucky not to have been recognised with a TOTS card given the season they have had.

Here are 13 Premier League players who we believe deserved a Team of the Season card.

1. Phil Foden (Manchester City)

The 20-year-old wonderkid has had a gem of a campaign for the champions-elect. One of Pep Guardiola's most important players this season, Foden's case probably wasn't helped by the fact that his City midfield colleagues Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan each picked up TOTS cards. As unlucky as he was not to be included this time around, Foden has the potential to become a permanent fixture in the TOTS over the next decade.

2. Jack Grealish (Aston Villa)

Grealish's decision to stay with his boyhood club last summer has paid dividends for all involved this season. The 25-year-old has played a key role in helping Villa establish themselves once again as a Premier League club with some sparkling performances. He might well have been closer to TOTS selection if it were not for some recent injuries.

3. Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City)

Like Foden, Mahrez would maybe have had a better shot at inclusion if he wasn't a Manchester City player. The Algerian superstar has been a key member of the City squad this season, scoring nine goals in 29 games.

4. Declan Rice (West Ham)

West Ham's resurgence under David Moyes has been reflected in the TOTS with the inclusion of Tomas Soucek. However, Declan Rice was on-course to achieve similar recognition, before an injury suffered while on international duty with England back in March saw him sidelined. At just 22 years old, Rice is one of the Premier League's most talented youngsters and has a huge future ahead of him.

5. Raphinha (Leeds United)

The 24-year-old Brazillian winger only arrived at Elland Road in October last year. However, he has already proven his class. His creative energy has helped Leeds consolidate their place in the Premier League, contributing six goals in 26 games.

6. Stuart Dallas (Leeds United)

The Northern Irish international has been another of Leeds United's most consistent players this season. Comfortable playing in a variety of positions, the 30-year-old has proved invaluable to Marcelo Bielsa this year.

7. Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa)

Having been criminally overlooked for years at Arsenal, the 28-year-old goalkeeper has finally been given an opportunity at Villa Park this season. Some of his shot-stopping has been sublime - and is a major reason that Villa have only conceded 37 goals during the campaign. It is hard to argue that he deserves to replace Ederson in the TOTS, but Martinez's form has still been outstanding.

8. Aaron Cresswell (West Ham)

Another man who has played a huge role at Upton Park under David Moyes this season, Cresswell has shown some of the best form of his career in recent times. Such has been the improvement of the 31-year-old left-back, some have even suggested he should be given a recall to the England squad. Cresswell last represented his country in 2017 and his inclusion in the Euro 2020 fold seems unlikely. However, his performances this season will certainly have given Gareth Southgate something to ponder.

9. Chris Wood (Burnley)

The 29-year-old target man is hardly the most celebrated striker in the Premier League. With that said, his 10 goals in 28 matches this season have been vital to his Burnley side. A recent hat-trick against Wolves proved Wood's capabilities in front of goal. However, the New Zealander's contribution to his team's overall style of play should also not be underestimated.

10. James Ward-Prowse (Southampton)

A dead-ball specialist, Ward-Prowse is a constant threat from any set play situation. Of his seven league goals this season, four have come from free kicks, while the 26-year-old has also chipped in with six assists for the Saints.

11, 12 & 13. James Justin, Jonny Evans and Harvey Barnes (Leicester City)

Brendan Rodgers' men look set to go one better than they managed last year and secure Champions League qualification. The Foxes already have two representatives in the TOTS in the shape of Jamie Vardy and Wesley Fofana both being awarded cards. The likes of Justin, Evans and Barnes were likely not that far away from joining their teammates in the squad. Each has played a key role at the King Power Stadium this season as Leicester close in on their return to the top table of European football.

News Now - Sport News