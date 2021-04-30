Birmingham City news: Lee Bowyer makes admission about Alen Halilovic's Blues future

Having secured survival with two games to spare in the Championship, Birmingham City will now be looking to end the season on a positive note by securing victories in their clashes with Cardiff City and Blackburn Rovers.

Since opting to appoint Lee Bowyer as their new manager, the Blues have been utterly transformed by his presence as their players have managed to significantly step up their performance levels.

Considering that only AFC Bournemouth and Barnsley have picked up more points than Birmingham (11) in the last five Championship games, it is fair to say that the feel-good is back at St Andrew's following what has been a tough period for the club.

With Bowyer revealing that he is looking to shuffle his pack for the Blues' clash with Cardiff, midfielder Alen Halilovic may be given the opportunity to impress in this particular fixture.

Despite illustrating some real signs of promise in the Championship since joining Birmingham last November, the 22-year-old has only started nine games during the current campaign.

With his current deal set to expire in June, Halilovic's future at the club is currently uncertain as he has yet to agree to fresh terms.

Making reference to the midfielder's situation, Bowyer has revealed that he wants the former Barcelona man to stay at Birmingham and will be asking the club's hierarchy to sort out a new contract for him.

Speaking to the Birmingham Mail about Halilovic, the Blues boss said: "I like him.

"I think we can improve him more as well.

"A proper pre-season under his belt and I think he can become an even better player.

"From what I understand he is enjoying it.

"I like him as a player and I will be recommending that we keep him.

"He brings us something different."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whilst Halilovic has struggled at times this season with his consistency, there is no doubting his talent and thus Birmingham ought to be doing everything they can to keep him at the club for the foreseeable future.

As per WhoScored, the midfielder is currently averaging 1.4 successful dribbles per match which is the joint-highest total produced by a Blues player in the Championship this season.

Particularly impressive during Birmingham's 2-1 victory over Queens Park Rangers in February, Halilovic netted his first goal for the club and earned an impressive match rating of 7.34.

Providing that he is able to replicate this display during the Blues' final two fixtures of the campaign, it wouldn't be at all surprising if the Croatian is handed a lucrative deal by the club as he has the potential to become a classy operator at this level under the guidance of Bowyer.

