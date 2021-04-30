Stipe Miocic plans to pile on the pounds in his bid to knock UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou spark out in their trilogy fight.

The 6ft 3in part-time firefighter paramedic weighed in at 230-pounds ahead of his last fight with Ngannou at UFC 260 in Las Vegas, nearly 30 pounds lighter than Ngannou, who tipped the scales at 263 pounds.

But when you're up against a beast like "The Predator" - one of the most powerful punchers in UFC history - you need to bring some serious power to the fight. And that's what Miocic is planning to do after being knocked out in the second round in devastating fashion.

Miocic has spent his entire UFC career fighting at heavyweight, and while his workout routine will essentially remain the same, the 38-year-old wants to beef up to be at his best when he attempts to take back what he feels is rightfully his.

"I want to get back what’s mine," Miocic said to The Pat McAfee Show. "It’s bulking season. I’m gonna eat as much as I can and get big and strong. I’m trying to get to like, 250. I made 230 last time, not because I tried, but because of training.

"I’m really going to stick to really trying to gain a little bit of weight, a little bit more mass. I felt good but I think 20 pounds will help. I will feel a lot stronger and he’s a big dude. There’s no question about it."

When asked how he thought the fight went from his perspective, Miocic confessed to a short yet disastrous lapse of judgment in the second round.

However, he feels he can make the necessary adjustments to rectify his mistakes.

"I felt good," Miocic said. "I gave him the first round but I wasn’t worried. He’s usually stronger in the first round. I kind of felt him gassing a little bit but he was still good and I was like, ‘Okay, we’ve still got four more rounds to go.’ Then I hit him with a right hand and I hesitated for a split second and he caught me with that hook. What are you gonna do?"

"I hate losing more than anyone," he added. "I’m the most competitive person you’ll ever meet and I’m still but hurt about it, but it is what it is. It’s part of the game and I lost. I’ve got to swallow my pride and get back on the horse."

Read more: Meet Jiri Prochazka, the UFC fighter who Michael Bisping calls 'very exciting'

News Now - Sport News