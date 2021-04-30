Lewis Hamilton is bound to make more mistakes this season as the title fight with Max Verstappen rumbles on, according to former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher.

The battle for this year's Drivers' crown looks set to be an epic duel between Hamilton and Verstappen at the moment, though the likes of Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas will want to try and be involved more than they are being predicted to be at the moment.

Indeed, the two title protagonists are separated by just a point after round two at Imola with Hamilton heading the standings but things could have been a lot different after the Briton slid down the order after an off at Tosa, with a red flag coming to his rescue to allow him to climb back up a tightly-packed field.

A rare mistake from a driver that's usually so impeccable, for sure, but it could well be the case we see more of that from him this year as he bids to fend off a hard-charging Verstappen in his Red Bull car - at least that is the view of former Williams and Toyota driver Ralf Schumacher.

“He has to go more to the limit to be able to keep up with Verstappen," the six-time Grand Prix winner told Sky Germany.

“If you go to the limit more, then mistakes happen."

Certainly, that logic from Ralf checks out and we could well see both drivers right on the edge as they look to beat the other to all-important victories.

You'd naturally expect Max to make a few mistakes along the way, too, and both will be eager to put the other under as much pressure as possible this weekend at the Portuguese Grand Prix.

For Schumacher, though, it could well be the Silver Arrows back on top in round three after Red Bull took the glory at Imola last time out.

“It will be close again between Lewis and Max. However, I see the Mercedes more than the Red Bull at this race track.”

