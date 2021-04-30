In recent weeks Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston, The New Day, have begun a feud with Elias and Jaxson Ryker on RAW. This comes after the pair lost the RAW Tag Team Titles to AJ Styles and Omos at WrestleMania 37.

However, one WWE Hall of Famer isn't sure where the 11-time Tag Team Champions go from here.

Speaking on The Hall of Fame Podcast, Booker T isn't convinced that Woods or Kingston could make convincing heels. He said:

“Where does The New Day go from here? That is the question. Have The New Day run their course? Let’s be real here. Who wants to see Kofi Kingston be a heel? Kofi’s a good guy. He’s a nice guy. I can’t see Kofi coming out and ripping somebody’s side up like I would do or anything like that. I can’t see Xavier Woods, a college man, doctor, acting like he’s a bad***, a tough guy."

T continued by saying he isn't sure if the team will continue as a pair, now that Big E has embarked on a single career.

"My thing is this. I just don’t know where the New Day goes. Big E is on an island of his own. Big E is trying to break out. Xavier Woods, in singles competition. Kofi Kingston. Kofi’s had a hell of a run. Kofi’s been there [for] 13 or 14 years. He’s been around a minute. I’m just wondering how much mileage is left in The New Day, I don’t think it’s much. Let’s just say that," he said.

The 2006 King of The Ring winner went on to talk about how he thinks being part of a team isn't necessarily a long-term plan for wrestlers. Using himself as an example, Booker T mentioned he felt "new" when he broke away from Harlem Heat - something he can only see Big E doing. He said:

"I look at being in a group like that kind of like a stepping stone. You kind of have two careers out of a situation like that. Someone like myself, being in a 10 year tag team relationship with my brother, and then breaking out into singles, it was like I was brand new again. The only person I see that working for is Big E as far as being something new because Kofi’s been a singles wrestler for many years before he was with The New Day.

"Xavier Woods, being a guy who, I don’t know? Xavier Woods seemed like he was in the right place at the right time, jumping in with The New Day and creating that nucleus. The thing is, I really can’t really see a lot of The New Day’s ideas being Xavier Woods because he’s off into that video game world. I just wonder, where do they go from here?”

News Now - Sport News