Destiny 2: Where is Xur? Updated Location and Exotics

The Xur for Destiny 2 returns today - April 30, 2021 - with an updated location and exotics; here’s everything you need to know.

If you are someone who is looking for the Xur location and want to know what items he is selling, we have the answers.

The online free-to-play multiplayer is very popular with the gaming community and is available on Playstation, Xbox and all Microsoft Windows Platforms.

The shooter game developed by Bungie launched three years ago, but still remains massively popular.

The popularity continues to grow and a main part of this is due to the seasons that keep bringing new things for gamers.

Who is Xur?

Xur is important to the game because he sells weapons and armour over the weekend. However he isn’t easy to find for fans of Destiny 2.

What is also quite unique about Xur is that we do not know what exactly he has to sell until he appears.

However we do know that it includes one exotic weapon, three exotic armour pieces and an isochronal engram that guarantees a drop of a random exotic from Year One and Year Two, which is always something the player doesn’t have.

Where is Xur this week?

Xur’s location will be revealed at 6PM on April 30, 2021.

What is Xur selling this week?

We will discover what Xur is selling at 6PM on April 30, 2021.

Where was the Xur location last week?

Xur was found in the tower, in the hanger last week and this means he has turned up in the same location twice.

